Family of victim of admitted serial killer reflects on plan to search landfill

WINNIPEG — The grandmother of one of the victims of an admitted serial killer says she was overcome with emotion when visiting the Winnipeg-area landfill where it is believed her granddaughter’s remains are.

Site preparation is underway at the Prairie Green Landfill for the search of the remains of Marcedes Myran and Morgan Harris.

Myran’s grandmother Donna Bartlett says it was hard to visit the site knowing her granddaughter has been laying there since her death in 2022, but she is confident the family will bring Myran home.

Premier Wab Kinew announced this week the groundwork for the search has been laid, including the construction of a healing centre for the families.

He says the search could run until early 2026.

Jeremy Skibicki has admitted to killing Myran, Harris and two other Indigenous women, but his lawyers have told a murder trial he should be found not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press