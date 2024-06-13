Four more arrests, including main suspect, in fraud, data theft at Desjardins

A Caisse Desjardins branch is seen, Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in Montreal. Quebec provincial police have arrested who they say is the principle suspect behind a major data theft and multimillion-dollar fraud involving the co-operative financial group Desjardins. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 13, 2024 1:20 pm.

Last Updated June 13, 2024 1:26 pm.

MONTREAL — Quebec provincial police have arrested a man they say was the principle architect of a major data theft and multimillion-dollar fraud involving the co-operative financial group Desjardins.

Police told reporters today that Sébastien Boulanger-Dorval, 42, worked in the marketing department at the financial institution until 2019, when the data belonging to more than 9.7 million people, including about seven million Quebecers, was stolen.

A news release says police arrested three other people allegedly connected to the data theft and fraud: Jean-Loup Masse-Leullier, 32, François Baillargeon-Bouchard, 35, and Laurence Bernier, 29.

Provincial police say the suspects face charges including fraud, identity theft, and trafficking in identity information, adding that arrest warrants have been issued for four other people allegedly involved in the crimes at Desjardins.

On Wednesday, police in Laval, Que., said they had arrested three people connected to the case.

Laval police said the three suspects — Ayoub Kourdal, 36; Imad Jbara, 33; and an unnamed third person — used the stolen data to commit fraud totalling $8.9 million between September 2018 and January 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business
'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business

After working 14 years in the retail industry, Imran Mubarik, who lives in Cambridge decided he needed a change. “I always loved teaching people and I feel as though I’m a good driver, so I decided...

33m ago

Environment Canada issues tornado, severe thunderstorm watches for several Ontario regions
Environment Canada issues tornado, severe thunderstorm watches for several Ontario regions

The Environment and Climate Change Canada watches, which extend into Thursday afternoon and evening, cover a large portion of Ontario.

1h ago

Two teens arrested after argument leads to stabbing on TTC bus in Etobicoke
Two teens arrested after argument leads to stabbing on TTC bus in Etobicoke

Toronto police say two 15-year-old boys are in custody after an argument on a TTC bus led to three people with injuries. Officers were called to Berry and Park Lawn Roads just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday...

4h ago

Shake Shack opens at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas on Thursday
Shake Shack opens at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas on Thursday

A green burger symbol has joined the lights of Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto with the opening of Canada's first Shake Shack location on Thursday. The grand opening for the 5,500-square-foot location...

2h ago

Top Stories

'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business
'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business

After working 14 years in the retail industry, Imran Mubarik, who lives in Cambridge decided he needed a change. “I always loved teaching people and I feel as though I’m a good driver, so I decided...

33m ago

Environment Canada issues tornado, severe thunderstorm watches for several Ontario regions
Environment Canada issues tornado, severe thunderstorm watches for several Ontario regions

The Environment and Climate Change Canada watches, which extend into Thursday afternoon and evening, cover a large portion of Ontario.

1h ago

Two teens arrested after argument leads to stabbing on TTC bus in Etobicoke
Two teens arrested after argument leads to stabbing on TTC bus in Etobicoke

Toronto police say two 15-year-old boys are in custody after an argument on a TTC bus led to three people with injuries. Officers were called to Berry and Park Lawn Roads just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday...

4h ago

Shake Shack opens at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas on Thursday
Shake Shack opens at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas on Thursday

A green burger symbol has joined the lights of Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto with the opening of Canada's first Shake Shack location on Thursday. The grand opening for the 5,500-square-foot location...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square

The Yonge-Dundas Square  board says the cost to rename it could be significantly over the city's budget. Why the mayor is ensuring it won't cost taxpayers as some say the money could be better spent elsewhere.

14h ago

2:30
Storm risk Thursday with high humidity
Storm risk Thursday with high humidity

There will be a storm risk as the humidity makes it feel like 32 outside. Thursday Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast

19h ago

3:12
Blue Jays make interesting roster move
Blue Jays make interesting roster move

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn and Cynthia Mulligan discuss the top sports stories of the day including the Blue Jays trading Cavan Biggio.

19h ago

2:37
Toronto corner store at risk of closing over zoning dispute with city
Toronto corner store at risk of closing over zoning dispute with city

Corner shop controversy over a cup of joe. Afua Baah has the details on residents rallying behind a local shop that could shut down over a licensing dispute with the city.

19h ago

2:58
Lao Lao Bar owners learn to pivot after city forces successful restaurant to close
Lao Lao Bar owners learn to pivot after city forces successful restaurant to close

One Toronto restaurant that hung on through the pandemic had a TTC expansion project force it to close for good. As part of the Citytv original documentary Veracity: The Melting Pot, how two business owners turned the challenge into an opportunity.

20h ago

More Videos