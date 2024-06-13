Heat forces Greek authorities to shut down Acropolis during afternoon hours for a second day running

A tourist uses a hand fan to cool down another one sitting on a bench in front of the Parthenon at the ancient Acropolis, in Athens, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. The ancient site was closed to the public for five hours due to a heat wave that pushed temperatures to 39 degrees Celsius (102 Fahrenheit) in the capital and even higher in parts of central Greece. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 13, 2024 4:42 am.

Last Updated June 13, 2024 4:56 am.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece are closing down the Acropolis in Athens during the afternoon on Thursday for a second day as the country swelters under unseasonably high temperatures.

The Culture Ministry said the hilltop citadel, which is Greece’s most popular ancient site, would be closed from midday to 5 p.m. (0900-1400 GMT) because of the heat.

All other archaeological sites in the Greek capital will be closed during the same hours. People who have booked visits for that period can use their tickets later in the day, the ministry said.

Temperatures are expected to exceed 40 C (104 F) on Thursday in much of central and southern Greece, including greater Athens, the Cyclades islands and Crete.

Officials are on heightened alert for wildfires, which plague Greece every summer.

Authorities in Athens are providing air-conditioned areas to the public and have issued fans to secondary schools where end-of-year and university entrance exams are being held.

The weather is expected to cool Friday and Saturday.

The Associated Press


