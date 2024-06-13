Section of Hwy. 401 closed at Leslie due to fuel spill

A key stretch of the eastbound Highway 401 has been shut down during the Thursday morning rush hour while crews work to clean up a fuel spill.

The express to collector transfer lanes are closed at Leslie Street east of Bayview Avenue.

Ontario Provincial Police say the fuel spill is from a tractor-trailer but it’s not yet known what caused it.

Police say the lanes are expected to be closed until around 7:30 a.m.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO 680 NEWSRADIO TORONTO’S LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES!