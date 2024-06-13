IndyCar moves to Fox Sports in 2025 after 16 seasons with NBC. Fox now has Daytona 500 and Indy 500

Takuma Sato, of Japan, drives during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

By Jenna Fryer, The Associated Press

Posted June 13, 2024 9:10 am.

Last Updated June 13, 2024 9:12 am.

Fox Sports said Thursday it acquired the rights to broadcast IndyCar starting in 2025, a move that gives the network two of the biggest races in the world with the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR’s Daytona 500.

Fox Sports already broadcasts the first half of the NASCAR schedule.

Terms of the deal between IndyCar and Fox Sports were not revealed but Fox promised all the races would be on national broadcast, as well as qualifying for the Indy 500. NBC had held the rights to IndyCar since 2009 and its most recent three-year extension was believed to be worth $20 million per season.

But NBC Sports had moved coverage of all practices and qualifying sessions to its app, Peacock, and many of IndyCar’s races have been on cable. Earlier this season, NBC moved the crown jewel race at Long Beach to the USA Network and received just over 300,000 viewers; the race had 1.026 million viewers in 2023 when it was aired on NBC.

Fox Sports said all races will be on Fox and the Fox Sports app, while Fox Deportes will carry exclusive Spanish-language coverage. Fox also promised coverage of both days of Indy 500 qualifications. All practice and qualifying sessions will be aired on cable on either FS1 or FS2.

The 19 events aired on the broadcast is an IndyCar record. IndyCar will be the only premier motorsports series in the country with exclusive major broadcast network coverage for all of its races. NASCAR’s schedule, for example, is spread across multiple networks in 2025.

“This represents unrivaled exposure and provides an unparalleled growth opportunity for the most competitive and entertaining motorsport on the planet,” IndyCar CEO Mark Miles said. “Fox Sports is a fully committed partner, ready to bring engaging and technically innovative coverage to millions of fans across the country while also promoting IndyCar thoroughly across all its platforms.”

Eric Shanks, the CEO and executive producer for Fox Sports, touted adding the Indy 500 to the network portfolio.

“Adding the iconic Indianapolis 500 … to the Fox Sports roster fits perfectly within our model of teaming with sports’ largest events and best-in-class brands,” Shanks said. “We’re honored to be the new broadcast home to ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,’ an incredibly special event to everyone at Fox Sports.”

The 2025 IndyCar schedule remains virtually unchanged with the exception that the All-Star race at the Thermal Club in California will now be a points race, and Milwaukee will not be a doubleheader. The season begins March 2 in St. Petersburg, Florida, and concludes Aug. 31 in Nashville.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Jenna Fryer, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two teens arrested after argument leads to stabbing on TTC bus in Etobicoke
Two teens arrested after argument leads to stabbing on TTC bus in Etobicoke

Toronto police say two 15-year-old boys are in custody after an argument on a TTC bus led to three people with injuries. Officers were called to Berry and Park Lawn Roads just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday...

8m ago

Shake Shack set to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas on Thursday
Shake Shack set to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas on Thursday

A green burger symbol will join the lights of Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto on Thursday when Canada's first Shake Shack location opens. The grand opening for the 5,500-square-foot location is set for...

1h ago

Canada to contribute $5B toward Ukraine loan, source says as G7 leaders meet in Italy
Canada to contribute $5B toward Ukraine loan, source says as G7 leaders meet in Italy

Canada is prepared to contribute $5 billion toward a loan to Ukraine that will be based on future revenue from frozen Russian assets, a senior government source confirmed on Thursday. The source, who...

2m ago

Hwy. 401 reopens at Leslie following fuel spill
Hwy. 401 reopens at Leslie following fuel spill

A key stretch of the eastbound Highway 401 has reopened after a tractor-trailer hauling chocolate spilled its fuel onto the roadway. In a post on X around 4:40 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police said the...

7m ago

Top Stories

Two teens arrested after argument leads to stabbing on TTC bus in Etobicoke
Two teens arrested after argument leads to stabbing on TTC bus in Etobicoke

Toronto police say two 15-year-old boys are in custody after an argument on a TTC bus led to three people with injuries. Officers were called to Berry and Park Lawn Roads just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday...

8m ago

Shake Shack set to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas on Thursday
Shake Shack set to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas on Thursday

A green burger symbol will join the lights of Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto on Thursday when Canada's first Shake Shack location opens. The grand opening for the 5,500-square-foot location is set for...

1h ago

Canada to contribute $5B toward Ukraine loan, source says as G7 leaders meet in Italy
Canada to contribute $5B toward Ukraine loan, source says as G7 leaders meet in Italy

Canada is prepared to contribute $5 billion toward a loan to Ukraine that will be based on future revenue from frozen Russian assets, a senior government source confirmed on Thursday. The source, who...

2m ago

Hwy. 401 reopens at Leslie following fuel spill
Hwy. 401 reopens at Leslie following fuel spill

A key stretch of the eastbound Highway 401 has reopened after a tractor-trailer hauling chocolate spilled its fuel onto the roadway. In a post on X around 4:40 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police said the...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Storm risk Thursday with high humidity
Storm risk Thursday with high humidity

There will be a storm risk as the humidity makes it feel like 32 outside. Thursday Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast

14h ago

3:12
Blue Jays make interesting roster move
Blue Jays make interesting roster move

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn and Cynthia Mulligan discuss the top sports stories of the day including the Blue Jays trading Cavan Biggio.

15h ago

2:37
Toronto corner store at risk of closing over zoning dispute with city
Toronto corner store at risk of closing over zoning dispute with city

Corner shop controversy over a cup of joe. Afua Baah has the details on residents rallying behind a local shop that could shut down over a licensing dispute with the city.

15h ago

2:58
Lao Lao Bar owners learn to pivot after city forces successful restaurant to close
Lao Lao Bar owners learn to pivot after city forces successful restaurant to close

One Toronto restaurant that hung on through the pandemic had a TTC expansion project force it to close for good. As part of the Citytv original documentary Veracity: The Melting Pot, how two business owners turned the challenge into an opportunity.

15h ago

4:09
Beer Store will be able to sell lotto tickets and other items
Beer Store will be able to sell lotto tickets and other items

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds. Richard Southern discusses the change, which will allow the outlets to sell lottery tickets and other products beyond beer.

22h ago

More Videos