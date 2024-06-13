Legault government pursuing controversial ‘third link’ in Quebec City
Posted June 13, 2024 2:24 pm.
Last Updated June 13, 2024 2:26 pm.
MONTREAL — The Quebec government is moving ahead with a controversial transportation project in the provincial capital.
Premier François Legault announced today his government is planning to build a third bridge connecting Quebec City with suburbs across the St. Lawrence River.
Legault says the so-called “third link” is important for economic security, in case one of the two existing bridges were to close.
The announcement comes a day after Quebec’s pension fund manager — Caisse de dépôt — released a report saying a third link is not justified and would barely reduce car traffic.
The government abandoned the project last year but revived it after losing a Quebec City byelection in the fall.
Legault is also giving the green light to a multibillion-dollar tramway project in the capital.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2024.
The Canadian Press