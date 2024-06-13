Man pleads not guilty in pipe bomb attack on Massachusetts group Satanic Temple

FILE - A person stands on the porch of the international headquarters of the Satanic Temple in Salem, Mass., Oct. 24, 2016. An Oklahoma man accused of throwing a pipe bomb at The Satanic Temple headquarters in April 2024, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in federal court Thursday, June 13. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 13, 2024 6:55 pm.

Last Updated June 13, 2024 6:56 pm.

BOSTON (AP) — An Oklahoma man accused of throwing a pipe bomb at the Massachusetts headquarters of a group called The Satanic Temple pleaded not guilty Thursday at his arraignment in federal court in Boston.

Sean Patrick Palmer, of Perkins, Oklahoma, has been charged with using an explosive to damage a building following an attack in April on the headquarters, which is also used as an art gallery.

The Salem-based group says on its website that it campaigns for secularism and individual liberties and that its members don’t actually worship Satan.

Palmer is due back in court on July 30 and agreed to remain in custody. If found guilty, he could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The Satanic Temple says on its website that it doesn’t believe in the existence of Satan or the supernatural.

A lawyer representing Palmer did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Investigators said surveillance cameras showed a man walking up to the building soon after 4 a.m. on April 8, wearing a face covering, tactical vest and gloves. The man then ignited an improvised explosive device, threw it at the main entrance and ran away. The bomb partially detonated, resulting in some minor fire damage, authorities said.

The bomb appeared to be made from a piece of plastic pipe, authorities said, and they were able to extract a DNA sample from a single hair on the bomb.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said investigators found a six-page note in a flowerbed near the attack addressed to “Dear Satanist” and urged repentance. Authorities said Palmer had posted similar comments on social media.

The Attorney’s Office also said surveillance footage showed a black Volvo registered to Palmer driving erratically in the area before and after the incident.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Environment Canada issues tornado watches for large swath of Ontario
Environment Canada issues tornado watches for large swath of Ontario

The Environment and Climate Change Canada watches, which extend into Thursday afternoon and evening, cover a large portion of Ontario.

3m ago

Police say grandson charged in fatal stabbing of his 90-year-old grandfather in Etobicoke
Police say grandson charged in fatal stabbing of his 90-year-old grandfather in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a 32-year-old Toronto man is facing a second-degree murder charge after he allegedly stabbed his 90-year-old grandfather to death at a house in Etobicoke last April Officers were...

3h ago

'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business
'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business

After working 14 years in the retail industry, Imran Mubarik, who lives in Cambridge decided he needed a change. “I always loved teaching people and I feel as though I’m a good driver, so I decided...

6h ago

4 15-year-olds among 5 charged in Toronto, Peel retail store robberies
4 15-year-olds among 5 charged in Toronto, Peel retail store robberies

Four 15-year-olds and a 20-year-old man are facing charges in connection to armed robberies at a jewelry store in Toronto and an electronics store in Mississauga. Investigators say the jewelry store...

24m ago

Top Stories

Environment Canada issues tornado watches for large swath of Ontario
Environment Canada issues tornado watches for large swath of Ontario

The Environment and Climate Change Canada watches, which extend into Thursday afternoon and evening, cover a large portion of Ontario.

3m ago

Police say grandson charged in fatal stabbing of his 90-year-old grandfather in Etobicoke
Police say grandson charged in fatal stabbing of his 90-year-old grandfather in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a 32-year-old Toronto man is facing a second-degree murder charge after he allegedly stabbed his 90-year-old grandfather to death at a house in Etobicoke last April Officers were...

3h ago

'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business
'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business

After working 14 years in the retail industry, Imran Mubarik, who lives in Cambridge decided he needed a change. “I always loved teaching people and I feel as though I’m a good driver, so I decided...

6h ago

4 15-year-olds among 5 charged in Toronto, Peel retail store robberies
4 15-year-olds among 5 charged in Toronto, Peel retail store robberies

Four 15-year-olds and a 20-year-old man are facing charges in connection to armed robberies at a jewelry store in Toronto and an electronics store in Mississauga. Investigators say the jewelry store...

24m ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Extreme heat and humidity on the way
Extreme heat and humidity on the way

Things are about to get really hot and sticky in Toronto. The details in our seven-day forecast

1h ago

5:47
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive

Concerns are being raised over how some car insurance companies are using data from 3rd party phones apps to track your driving performance. Privacy expert, Ann Cavoukian, offers advice on how to protect yourself from this type of data tracking.

6h ago

2:35
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high

Imran Mubarik, a Cambridge-based driving instructor, loves what he does but is finding it harder to make ends meet. After one insurance policy was dropped he was left scrambling to find an affordable plan. He couldn’t. Pat Taney reports.

6h ago

5:42
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history

Miss Universe has scrapped a decades old rule on age restrictions. Ahead of the 2024 runway, a Canadian contestant is making waves and history, before even stepping foot onto the stage. Faiza Amin speaks with Lorraine Peters.

7h ago

2:38
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square

The Yonge-Dundas Square  board says the cost to rename it could be significantly over the city's budget. Why the mayor is ensuring it won't cost taxpayers as some say the money could be better spent elsewhere.

20h ago

More Videos