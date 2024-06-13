Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 13, 2024 4:43 pm.

Last Updated June 13, 2024 4:56 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,698.11, down 263.44 points):

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $1.67, or 3.44 per cent, to $46.87 on 44.6 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down $1.53, or 2.93 per cent, to $50.71 on 14.0 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 53 cents, or 15.92 per cent, to $3.86 on 8.7 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down $1.19, or 1.57 per cent, to $74.56 on 8.4 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 82 cents, or 2.31 per cent, to $34.61 on 7.0 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 14 cents, or 0.26 per cent, to $53.52 on 6.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX:CJR.B). Media. Down five cents, or 19.15 per cent, to 19 cents. Unifor said 35 of its members at Global News have been laid off as part of changes announced Wednesday by Corus Entertainment Inc. Randy Kitt, Unifor’s media director, said there were 13 layoffs in Calgary, one in B.C., three in Lethbridge, eight in Edmonton, three in Ottawa and seven in Toronto. On Wednesday, Global News spokeswoman Anna Arnone said the changes come as part of an ongoing evaluation of its business and an efficiency review across Corus.

AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX:ATRL). Construction. Up $3.20, or 5.84 per cent, to $57.99. AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. said it plans to sell its stake in the company that owns the Highway 407 ETR toll highway north of Toronto by the end of 2027. The company formerly known as SNC-Lavalin announced the plan as part of an investor presentation outlining the company’s latest goals and financial targets. It says the sale is part of its move to focus on its engineering services and nuclear businesses. AtkinsRéalis holds a 6.76 per cent stake in 407 International Inc.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press

