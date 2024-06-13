Nova Scotia, Newfoundland push for quick passage of federal offshore accord changes

A wind turbine is shown at Dalhousie Mountain, N.S. on Friday, April 23, 2010. The governments of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador have told a Senate committee that they would like to see quick passage of federal legislation that would help establish an offshore wind industry on Canada’s East Coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 13, 2024 2:40 pm.

Last Updated June 13, 2024 2:42 pm.

OTTAWA — The governments of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador have told a Senate committee they would like to see quick passage of federal legislation that would help establish a wind industry off Canada’s East Coast.

Tory Rushton, Nova Scotia’s minister of natural resources, told the committee that changes to implementing the Atlantic Accords are “pivotal” to helping his province reduce its fossil fuel use.

Rushton says Nova Scotia would like to see the bill pass without amendments so his government can put in place mirror legislation this fall and then issue its first call for project bids in 2025.

The proposed federal amendments would enable the development of offshore wind farms by allowing for government regulation, and they would expand the mandates of each province’s offshore petroleum boards to include renewable energy.

Andrew Parsons, Newfoundland and Labrador’s energy minister, says the legislation would allow his province to build a new energy sector that will create jobs and reduce carbon emissions.

However, groups including the union for fishers in Newfoundland and Labrador and the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs called for more time to consult on changes to ensure offshore renewable energy development does not harm the fishery or the environment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mississauga byelection results certified, Carolyn Parrish to become mayor on June 24
Mississauga byelection results certified, Carolyn Parrish to become mayor on June 24

Carolyn Parrish and Natalie Hart, who won the Mississauga Ward 5 council seat during the byelection, will both be sworn in on June 24, 2024.

32m ago

'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business
'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business

After working 14 years in the retail industry, Imran Mubarik, who lives in Cambridge decided he needed a change. “I always loved teaching people and I feel as though I’m a good driver, so I decided...

2h ago

Environment Canada issues tornado, severe thunderstorm watches for several Ontario regions
Environment Canada issues tornado, severe thunderstorm watches for several Ontario regions

The Environment and Climate Change Canada watches, which extend into Thursday afternoon and evening, cover a large portion of Ontario.

3h ago

Phase one of building small nuclear reactor in Ontario is complete: energy minister
Phase one of building small nuclear reactor in Ontario is complete: energy minister

The first phase of building a small nuclear reactor east of Toronto is complete. Ontario Power Generation is building four small modular reactors at its Darlington site in Clarington, Ont. New Energy...

1h ago

Top Stories

Mississauga byelection results certified, Carolyn Parrish to become mayor on June 24
Mississauga byelection results certified, Carolyn Parrish to become mayor on June 24

Carolyn Parrish and Natalie Hart, who won the Mississauga Ward 5 council seat during the byelection, will both be sworn in on June 24, 2024.

32m ago

'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business
'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business

After working 14 years in the retail industry, Imran Mubarik, who lives in Cambridge decided he needed a change. “I always loved teaching people and I feel as though I’m a good driver, so I decided...

2h ago

Environment Canada issues tornado, severe thunderstorm watches for several Ontario regions
Environment Canada issues tornado, severe thunderstorm watches for several Ontario regions

The Environment and Climate Change Canada watches, which extend into Thursday afternoon and evening, cover a large portion of Ontario.

3h ago

Phase one of building small nuclear reactor in Ontario is complete: energy minister
Phase one of building small nuclear reactor in Ontario is complete: energy minister

The first phase of building a small nuclear reactor east of Toronto is complete. Ontario Power Generation is building four small modular reactors at its Darlington site in Clarington, Ont. New Energy...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square

The Yonge-Dundas Square  board says the cost to rename it could be significantly over the city's budget. Why the mayor is ensuring it won't cost taxpayers as some say the money could be better spent elsewhere.

16h ago

2:30
Storm risk Thursday with high humidity
Storm risk Thursday with high humidity

There will be a storm risk as the humidity makes it feel like 32 outside. Thursday Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast

20h ago

2:43
Arrest made after 15-year-old stabbed during 'massive brawl'
Arrest made after 15-year-old stabbed during 'massive brawl'

A massive brawl involving 30 teenagers broke out just off the property of Weston Collegiate on Tuesday afternoon. Shauna Hunt spoke to one witness who called 9-1-1 and tended to the stabbing victim.

18h ago

3:12
Blue Jays make interesting roster move
Blue Jays make interesting roster move

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn and Cynthia Mulligan discuss the top sports stories of the day including the Blue Jays trading Cavan Biggio.

21h ago

2:37
Toronto corner store at risk of closing over zoning dispute with city
Toronto corner store at risk of closing over zoning dispute with city

Corner shop controversy over a cup of joe. Afua Baah has the details on residents rallying behind a local shop that could shut down over a licensing dispute with the city.

21h ago

More Videos