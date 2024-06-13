Report says ‘poor maintenance’ led to deadly 2022 crash of firefighting helicopter in New Mexico

By Susan Montoya Bryan, The Associated Press

Posted June 13, 2024 7:18 pm.

Last Updated June 13, 2024 8:12 pm.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A loss of engine power due to poor maintenance caused a 2022 helicopter crash in New Mexico that claimed the lives of four Bernalillo County first responders as they were returning home from a firefighting mission, according to federal investigators.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board issued a final report Wednesday. They also noted that a maneuver to account for the loss of power was complicated by the setting sun and low altitude and contributed to the crash of the Bell UH-1H helicopter.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the crash was devastating and deeply affected the department and the community.

Sheriff John Allen, when he took office in 2023, grounded the department’s air support unit and overhauled procedures. The yearlong effort included revamping guidelines and acquiring a new aircraft that meets safety standards.

In light of the NTSB findings, Allen said it was clear the decision to pause and overhaul the program “was not only necessary but critical.”

“We have taken every possible step to ensure such a tragedy does not happen again,” he said.

Killed in the crash were Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lt. Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison and Bernalillo County Fire Rescue Specialist Matthew King.

The crash marked the single deadliest incident for law enforcement in New Mexico history and one of the deadliest for first responders.

According to the investigation, an examination of the engine found that a gear failed because of fatigue, leading to a driveshaft shearing and a gearbox seizing. That resulted in a loss of engine power.

The report noted that before the crash, the oil was changed after a small piece of metal was discovered. Samples were sent to a lab, but investigators said the results were not used to troubleshoot the problem on the aircraft.

“Had the operator conducted an analysis, they could have potentially identified the deteriorating component and impending failure,” the report stated.

Koren was piloting the helicopter on July 16 as the group returned from a wildfire on private land near Las Vegas, New Mexico. Authorities say the aircraft made an abrupt descent without any turns before hitting the ground.

Records show King, 44, managed to call 911. Despite being mortally wounded, he tried to lead rescuers to the remote crash site before dying from his injuries.

Koren, 55, was a veteran pilot who had been with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office for more than two decades. Being the sole pilot at the time, his death had left the future of the air support unit uncertain. The sheriff’s office relaunched the unit in December and along with the new safety measures, added an extra pilot and mechanic.

Susan Montoya Bryan, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Environment Canada issues tornado watches for large swath of Ontario
Environment Canada issues tornado watches for large swath of Ontario

The Environment and Climate Change Canada watches, which extend into Thursday afternoon and evening, cover a large portion of Ontario.

3m ago

Police say grandson charged in fatal stabbing of his 90-year-old grandfather in Etobicoke
Police say grandson charged in fatal stabbing of his 90-year-old grandfather in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a 32-year-old Toronto man is facing a second-degree murder charge after he allegedly stabbed his 90-year-old grandfather to death at a house in Etobicoke last April Officers were...

3h ago

'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business
'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business

After working 14 years in the retail industry, Imran Mubarik, who lives in Cambridge decided he needed a change. “I always loved teaching people and I feel as though I’m a good driver, so I decided...

6h ago

4 15-year-olds among 5 charged in Toronto, Peel retail store robberies
4 15-year-olds among 5 charged in Toronto, Peel retail store robberies

Four 15-year-olds and a 20-year-old man are facing charges in connection to armed robberies at a jewelry store in Toronto and an electronics store in Mississauga. Investigators say the jewelry store...

24m ago

Top Stories

Environment Canada issues tornado watches for large swath of Ontario
Environment Canada issues tornado watches for large swath of Ontario

The Environment and Climate Change Canada watches, which extend into Thursday afternoon and evening, cover a large portion of Ontario.

3m ago

Police say grandson charged in fatal stabbing of his 90-year-old grandfather in Etobicoke
Police say grandson charged in fatal stabbing of his 90-year-old grandfather in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a 32-year-old Toronto man is facing a second-degree murder charge after he allegedly stabbed his 90-year-old grandfather to death at a house in Etobicoke last April Officers were...

3h ago

'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business
'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business

After working 14 years in the retail industry, Imran Mubarik, who lives in Cambridge decided he needed a change. “I always loved teaching people and I feel as though I’m a good driver, so I decided...

6h ago

4 15-year-olds among 5 charged in Toronto, Peel retail store robberies
4 15-year-olds among 5 charged in Toronto, Peel retail store robberies

Four 15-year-olds and a 20-year-old man are facing charges in connection to armed robberies at a jewelry store in Toronto and an electronics store in Mississauga. Investigators say the jewelry store...

24m ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Extreme heat and humidity on the way
Extreme heat and humidity on the way

Things are about to get really hot and sticky in Toronto. The details in our seven-day forecast

1h ago

5:47
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive

Concerns are being raised over how some car insurance companies are using data from 3rd party phones apps to track your driving performance. Privacy expert, Ann Cavoukian, offers advice on how to protect yourself from this type of data tracking.

6h ago

2:35
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high

Imran Mubarik, a Cambridge-based driving instructor, loves what he does but is finding it harder to make ends meet. After one insurance policy was dropped he was left scrambling to find an affordable plan. He couldn’t. Pat Taney reports.

6h ago

5:42
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history

Miss Universe has scrapped a decades old rule on age restrictions. Ahead of the 2024 runway, a Canadian contestant is making waves and history, before even stepping foot onto the stage. Faiza Amin speaks with Lorraine Peters.

7h ago

2:38
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square

The Yonge-Dundas Square  board says the cost to rename it could be significantly over the city's budget. Why the mayor is ensuring it won't cost taxpayers as some say the money could be better spent elsewhere.

20h ago

More Videos