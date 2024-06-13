S&P/TSX composite down more than 200 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 200 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy, financial and base metal sectors, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 225.57 points at 21,735.98.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 238.22 points at 38,473.99. The S&P 500 index was down 5.22 points at 5,415.81, while the Nasdaq composite was up 27.79 points at 17,636.23.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.69 cents US compared with 72.99 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude oil contract was down 22 cents at US$78.28 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 12 cents at US$2.92 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$23.30 at US$2,331.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was down six cents at US$4.50 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press