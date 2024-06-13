Supreme Court rules California man can’t trademark ‘Trump too small’

The Supreme Court building is seen on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

By Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted June 13, 2024 10:41 am.

Last Updated June 13, 2024 10:42 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against a man who wants to trademark the suggestive phrase “Trump too small.”

The justices upheld the government’s decision to deny a trademark to Steve Elster, a California man seeking exclusive use of the phrase on T-shirts and potentially other merchandise. It is one of several cases at the court relating to former President Donald Trump. Last week, the court laid out standards for when public officials can be sued for blocking critics from their social media accounts. These cases were also related to Trump.

The Justice Department supported President Joe Biden’s predecessor and presumptive opponent in the 2024 election. Government officials said the phrase “Trump too small” could still be used, just not trademarked because Trump had not consented to its use. Indeed, “Trump too small” T-shirts can already be purchased online.

Elster’s lawyers had argued that the decision violated his free speech rights, and a federal appeals court agreed.

At arguments, Chief Justice John Roberts said that if Elster were to win, people would race to trademark “Trump too this, Trump too that.”

Twice in the past six years, the justices have struck down provisions of federal law denying trademarks seen as scandalous or immoral in one case and disparaging in another.

Elster’s case dealt with another measure calling for a trademark request to be refused if it involves a name, portrait or signature “identifying a particular living individual” unless the person has given “written consent.”

The phrase at the heart of the case is a reference to an exchange Trump had during the 2016 presidential campaign with Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who was then also running for the Republican presidential nomination.

Rubio began the verbal jousting when he told supporters at a rally that Trump was always calling him “little Marco” but that Trump — who says he is 6 feet and 3 inches tall — has disproportionately small hands. “Have you seen his hands? … And you know what they say about men with small hands,” Rubio said. “You can’t trust them.”

Trump then brought up the comment at a televised debate on March 3, 2016.

“Look at those hands. Are they small hands? And he referred to my hands — if they’re small, something else must be small. I guarantee you there’s no problem. I guarantee you,” he said.

Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two teens arrested after argument leads to stabbing on TTC bus in Etobicoke
Two teens arrested after argument leads to stabbing on TTC bus in Etobicoke

Toronto police say two 15-year-old boys are in custody after an argument on a TTC bus led to three people with injuries. Officers were called to Berry and Park Lawn Roads just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday...

1h ago

Shake Shack set to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas on Thursday
Shake Shack set to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas on Thursday

A green burger symbol will join the lights of Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto on Thursday when Canada's first Shake Shack location opens. The grand opening for the 5,500-square-foot location is set for...

3h ago

Canada to contribute $5B toward Ukraine loan, source says as G7 leaders meet in Italy
Canada to contribute $5B toward Ukraine loan, source says as G7 leaders meet in Italy

Canada is prepared to contribute $5 billion toward a loan to Ukraine that will be based on future revenue from frozen Russian assets, a senior government source confirmed on Thursday. The source, who...

1h ago

Boy, 14, suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough
Boy, 14, suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

A 14-year-old boy is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in Scarborough. Toronto police say they were called to the collision in the Kingston...

42m ago

Top Stories

Two teens arrested after argument leads to stabbing on TTC bus in Etobicoke
Two teens arrested after argument leads to stabbing on TTC bus in Etobicoke

Toronto police say two 15-year-old boys are in custody after an argument on a TTC bus led to three people with injuries. Officers were called to Berry and Park Lawn Roads just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday...

1h ago

Shake Shack set to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas on Thursday
Shake Shack set to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas on Thursday

A green burger symbol will join the lights of Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto on Thursday when Canada's first Shake Shack location opens. The grand opening for the 5,500-square-foot location is set for...

3h ago

Canada to contribute $5B toward Ukraine loan, source says as G7 leaders meet in Italy
Canada to contribute $5B toward Ukraine loan, source says as G7 leaders meet in Italy

Canada is prepared to contribute $5 billion toward a loan to Ukraine that will be based on future revenue from frozen Russian assets, a senior government source confirmed on Thursday. The source, who...

1h ago

Boy, 14, suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough
Boy, 14, suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

A 14-year-old boy is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in Scarborough. Toronto police say they were called to the collision in the Kingston...

42m ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Storm risk Thursday with high humidity
Storm risk Thursday with high humidity

There will be a storm risk as the humidity makes it feel like 32 outside. Thursday Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast

16h ago

3:12
Blue Jays make interesting roster move
Blue Jays make interesting roster move

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn and Cynthia Mulligan discuss the top sports stories of the day including the Blue Jays trading Cavan Biggio.

16h ago

2:37
Toronto corner store at risk of closing over zoning dispute with city
Toronto corner store at risk of closing over zoning dispute with city

Corner shop controversy over a cup of joe. Afua Baah has the details on residents rallying behind a local shop that could shut down over a licensing dispute with the city.

16h ago

2:58
Lao Lao Bar owners learn to pivot after city forces successful restaurant to close
Lao Lao Bar owners learn to pivot after city forces successful restaurant to close

One Toronto restaurant that hung on through the pandemic had a TTC expansion project force it to close for good. As part of the Citytv original documentary Veracity: The Melting Pot, how two business owners turned the challenge into an opportunity.

17h ago

4:09
Beer Store will be able to sell lotto tickets and other items
Beer Store will be able to sell lotto tickets and other items

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds. Richard Southern discusses the change, which will allow the outlets to sell lottery tickets and other products beyond beer.

23h ago

More Videos