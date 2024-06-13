Tony Award host Ariana DeBose says viewers should expect a ‘full Broadway experience’

FILE - Ariana DeBose speaks on stage at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. DeBose, who hosted both the 2023 and 2022 Tony Awards, will be back this year for the ceremony June 16, and will produce and choreograph the opening number. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

By Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Posted June 13, 2024 12:09 pm.

Last Updated June 13, 2024 12:13 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Ariana DeBose promises Sunday’s Tony Awards will move “like a Broadway show.”

“This is Broadway’s biggest night. Why not give the people at home even more of a Broadway experience?” the Academy Award winner and Tony nominee told The Associated Press on Thursday. “Our show is going to move like a Broadway show. We want to give you a full Broadway experience.”

That means viewers will see transitions between scenes, with cast members coming on stage to help move items and sets changing in front of the audience. In the past, a wall came down between production numbers and awards, hiding the changes.

Does that mean we can see Jessica Lange — nominated for best leading actress in a play for her work on “Mother Play” — hauling furniture? “I’m not sure that Ms. Lange will be moving a table. I just really hope she ends up having a good time,” DeBose said, laughing.

The three-hour main telecast will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+, with a free pre-show — where some technical awards will be handed out — on Pluto TV.

DeBose is a producer this year and is choreographing her opening number with her creative partner, Julius Anthony Rubio.

“I did that on purpose because I wanted to try something new. I speak dance better than I speak English,” she said. “So I kind of figured, ‘Why not?’ I’m in my Debbie Allen era.”

DeBose saw every new Broadway show this season — all 36 — to prepare for the gig: “I feel like I have a responsibility to understand the season if I’m going to weigh in on the show that we are building.”

Other Tony hosts who have done it multiple times include Angela Lansbury, Hugh Jackman, Neil Patrick Harris and James Corden.

DeBose was praised for keeping last year’s show afloat without a script during the Hollywood writers strike, starting with an acrobatic opening number and a subsequent glitch-less three-hour telecast.

“I was very grateful that we were able to find a way forward. I think sometimes you just have to say, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to do this, but I’m going to do it, and it all works,’” she said.

DeBose says the recent addition of a streaming pre-show — hosted this year by Julianne Hough and Utkarsh Ambudkar — takes some of the pressure off her at the main event: “I’m very excited for them. I know they have a good time.”

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

___

More on the Tony Awards: https://apnews.com/hub/tony-awards

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Environment Canada issues tornado, severe thunderstorm watches for several Ontario regions
Environment Canada issues tornado, severe thunderstorm watches for several Ontario regions

The Environment and Climate Change Canada watches, which extend into Thursday afternoon and evening, cover a large portion of Ontario.

4m ago

Two teens arrested after argument leads to stabbing on TTC bus in Etobicoke
Two teens arrested after argument leads to stabbing on TTC bus in Etobicoke

Toronto police say two 15-year-old boys are in custody after an argument on a TTC bus led to three people with injuries. Officers were called to Berry and Park Lawn Roads just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday...

3h ago

Shake Shack opens at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas on Thursday
Shake Shack opens at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas on Thursday

A green burger symbol has joined the lights of Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto with the opening of Canada's first Shake Shack location on Thursday. The grand opening for the 5,500-square-foot location...

53m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Taste of Little Italy and ribfests begin
Weekend need-to-know: Taste of Little Italy and ribfests begin

Here is a list of major events, TTC and GO Transit closures, and Toronto road closures for the weekend of June 15 and 16, 2024.

58m ago

