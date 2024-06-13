Trudeau to meet with Macron, Scholz, Zelenskyy as G7 summit gets underway in Italy

SAVELLETRI DI FASANO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Italy today as the G7 leaders’ summit kicks off.

The three-day summit is an opportunity for collaboration among the leaders of the wealthy democracies — France, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and Japan.

Trudeau is scheduled to have meetings with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy.

He is also set to participate in working sessions with other leaders on collaboration with Africa, climate change, the Middle East and Ukraine.

Ukraine is expected to be a major agenda item for the summit, with all eyes on whether the G7 leaders reach an agreement on using frozen Russian assets to deliver financial aid to Ukraine.

Trudeau is headed to Switzerland on Saturday to attend a summit on Ukraine, where a larger group of countries will meet to discuss a future path to peace.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press