Ukrainian winemakers visit California’s Napa Valley to learn how to heal war-ravaged vineyards

Ukrainian winemaker Georgiy Molchanov, left, asks a question to Ivo Jeramaz, right, during a tour of a Grgich Hills Estate's vineyard Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in American Canyon, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

By Haven Daley And Olga R. Rodriguez, The Associated Press

Posted June 13, 2024 12:11 am.

Last Updated June 13, 2024 12:12 am.

RUTHERFORD, Calif. (AP) — As the head of an association of winemakers in southern Ukraine, Georgiy Molchanov knows a lot about how to cultivate grapes; not so much how to grow them amid undetonated mines.

But that was the situation he found himself in after a Russian rocket dropped the explosives on his vineyard near the port city of Mykolaiv in August 2022, six months after Russia invaded. The damage — and danger — the mines brought to his business marked one of the myriad catastrophic effects the more than 2-year-old war has had on the eastern European country.

Now, thanks to the combined efforts of the international nonprofit organization Roots of Peace, Rotary International, and the Grgich Hills Estate winery in Napa Valley, Molchanov is taking the steps he needs to reclaim and heal his wounded land.

First, Roots of Peace and Rotary International provided him with the expertise and supplies he needed to safely detonate the mines. Then, the groups teamed up to bring him and five other Ukrainian winemakers to Grgich Hills in Rutherford. During a weeklong stay here, they learned about regenerative organic farming, an agricultural method that prioritizes soil health and ecosystem balance.

“We are discussing how to bring nature, how to bring wines, not harm … into this land,” said Molchanov, who heads the Association of Craft Winemakers in Ukraine’s Black Sea region.

He and his fellow entrepreneurs have another goal as well: to spread the message that, despite the ongoing war, the Ukrainian people remain resilient and look forward to life in peace.

“People in Ukraine are still alive,” said Svitlana Tsybak, Owner and CEO of Beykush Winery, also located in the Mykolaiv area. “Yes, war is in our soul, in our life, but we need … to live our lives so, of course, we need to work.”

Tsybak said Russian troops are staked out about 4 miles (7 kilometers) from her vineyard but the war hasn’t directly affected her operations. Her winery started exporting wine to the United States six months ago. She said she wants to learn how to expand the presence of Ukrainian wine in the U.S. market.

Heidi Kuhn, a California peace activist who founded Roots of Peace, has worked for decades to remove landmines from war-ravaged land that she later helps to convert into vineyards, orchards and vegetable fields. Rotary International, which has collaborated for years with Roots of Peace, helped plan the program for the Ukrainian winemakers and funded their travel to California.

“There’s an estimated 110 million landmines in 60 countries, and today Ukraine tragically has over 30% of the land riddled with landmines,” said Kuhn, whose program is known as the “mines to vines” initiative.

In 2000, Kuhn worked with the founder of Grgich Hills Estate, the late Croatian immigrant Miljenko “Mike” Grgich, and other vintners to raise funds to clear landmines in Vukovar in eastern Croatia. The town, located in a winemaking region on the banks of the Danube, was reduced to rubble during the 1991-95 war in the former Yugoslavia.

Ivo Jeramaz, Grgich’s nephew, a native Croatian and a winemaker at Grgich Hills Estate, said he feels deeply for Ukrainians because he understands how heart-wrenching it is to live through war. He said the family winery has for decades helped Roots of Peace.

“This is just the beginning of a hopeful relationship to literally restore the health of this country,” he said. “I hope that not only they see how farming can be conducted without harmful chemicals, but also that they’re inspired and that their hope is elevated.”

Haven Daley And Olga R. Rodriguez, The Associated Press








Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU
2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the two police officers involved in the fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 401 back in April that killed four people, including a baby, have not spoken with investigators. The...

10h ago

Motorcyclist injured in collision on Highway 401 EB east of Port Union Road
Motorcyclist injured in collision on Highway 401 EB east of Port Union Road

A motorcyclist has been injured after a collision on Highway 401 eastbound collector lanes just east of Port Union Road. OPP responded to the crash on Wednesday evening. The motorcyclist has been...

3h ago

TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information
TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information

The Toronto District School Board says it has been hit by a ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information. In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, the TDSB said it "recently became...

10h ago

More than 400 patients moved into Ontario nursing homes they didn't choose to go to
More than 400 patients moved into Ontario nursing homes they didn't choose to go to

More than 400 patients have been forced into Ontario nursing homes they did not want to go to and the rate of those moves is increasing, The Canadian Press has learned. There were 424 discharged...

2h ago

Top Stories

2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU
2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the two police officers involved in the fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 401 back in April that killed four people, including a baby, have not spoken with investigators. The...

10h ago

Motorcyclist injured in collision on Highway 401 EB east of Port Union Road
Motorcyclist injured in collision on Highway 401 EB east of Port Union Road

A motorcyclist has been injured after a collision on Highway 401 eastbound collector lanes just east of Port Union Road. OPP responded to the crash on Wednesday evening. The motorcyclist has been...

3h ago

TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information
TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information

The Toronto District School Board says it has been hit by a ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information. In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, the TDSB said it "recently became...

10h ago

More than 400 patients moved into Ontario nursing homes they didn't choose to go to
More than 400 patients moved into Ontario nursing homes they didn't choose to go to

More than 400 patients have been forced into Ontario nursing homes they did not want to go to and the rate of those moves is increasing, The Canadian Press has learned. There were 424 discharged...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Storm risk Thursday with high humidity
Storm risk Thursday with high humidity

There will be a storm risk as the humidity makes it feel like 32 outside. Thursday Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast

5h ago

3:12
Blue Jays make interesting roster move
Blue Jays make interesting roster move

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn and Cynthia Mulligan discuss the top sports stories of the day including the Blue Jays trading Cavan Biggio.

6h ago

2:37
Toronto corner store at risk of closing over zoning dispute with city
Toronto corner store at risk of closing over zoning dispute with city

Corner shop controversy over a cup of joe. Afua Baah has the details on residents rallying behind a local shop that could shut down over a licensing dispute with the city.

6h ago

4:09
Beer Store will be able to sell lotto tickets and other items
Beer Store will be able to sell lotto tickets and other items

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds. Richard Southern discusses the change, which will allow the outlets to sell lottery tickets and other products beyond beer.

13h ago

2:19
Vigil held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's church
Vigil held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's church

Community members gathered for a prayer vigil to mourn the loss of St. Anne's church to a four-alarm fire last weekend. Michelle Mackey reports on how parishioners plan to move forward.

More Videos