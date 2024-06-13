Work pauses on Calgary water pipe after injuries; consumption continues to rise

Calgarians are being urged to keep reducing their water use as work to repair a major water main stretches into a second day in Calgary, Friday, June 7, 2024. Repair work on a fractured Calgary water pipe has been paused after two workers were injured at the site last night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 13, 2024 11:25 am.

Last Updated June 13, 2024 11:42 am.

CALGARY — Repair work on a fractured Calgary water pipe has been paused after two workers were injured at the site.

The workers were taken to hospital shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday and remain there, although neither are in critical condition.

Work isn’t expected to resume on the pipe until this afternoon at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Mayor Jyoti Gondek (JOH’-tee GON’-dehk) is warning Calgarians that their water use continues to creep up.

She says water use increased by another eight million litres Wednesday.

She says that’s now at a level where the city of 1.6 million people could have trouble getting water to all its neighbourhoods and keep a reserve for essential services, including firefighting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press

