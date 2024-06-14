Airports demand millions in unpaid fees from defunct Lynx Air

A Lynx Air Boeing 737 jet sits at a gate at the international airport in Calgary on February 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 14, 2024 12:22 pm.

Last Updated June 14, 2024 12:26 pm.

CALGARY — Airports are knocking on Lynx Air’s door to demand $4.1 million in unpaid fees from the defunct discount carrier.

In court filings, authorities for the Calgary, Vancouver, Edmonton, Halifax and Winnipeg airports are asking for an order instructing Lynx to hand over airport improvement fees that the Alberta-based airline held in reserve.

The documents show that Calgary is owed the most, with the airport claiming to be out of pocket $2 million after the carrier shut down in February.

The unpaid airport improvement fees appear to come on top of the $186 million Lynx owed when it first sought creditor protection nearly four months ago.

Lynx, which launched its first flight in April 2022, said in earlier court filings that airport charges, rising costs and “a competitive aviation landscape have proved disastrous” for the airline.

The carrier has said customers seeking refunds for the thousands of cancelled flights should request chargebacks through their credit card providers

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls closed after dump truck hits overhead sign
Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls closed after dump truck hits overhead sign

The Toronto-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way in Niagara Falls are closed on Friday after a dump truck struck an overhead sign. Ontario Provincial Police say the dump truck with its raised box...

11m ago

Record number of candidates as advance voting begins in Toronto-St. Paul's riding
Record number of candidates as advance voting begins in Toronto-St. Paul's riding

Advance voting begins Friday in the federal riding of Toronto-St. Paul's and there is no shortage of candidates for residents to choose from. A record 84 people are on the ballot for the June 24 byelection,...

2h ago

Ontario awarded nearly $1M in contracts for business case on moving science centre
Ontario awarded nearly $1M in contracts for business case on moving science centre

Ontario awarded nearly $1 million in contracts to various companies to write a business case on moving the Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place on Toronto's waterfront, The Canadian Press has learned. The...

8h ago

TTC streetcars return to St. Clair after infrastructure upgrades completed early
TTC streetcars return to St. Clair after infrastructure upgrades completed early

Weeks ahead of schedule, the TTC will be resuming streetcar service along St. Clair Avenue next weekend. It had been replaced by bus service last September as major infrastructure upgrades were made...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls closed after dump truck hits overhead sign
Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls closed after dump truck hits overhead sign

The Toronto-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way in Niagara Falls are closed on Friday after a dump truck struck an overhead sign. Ontario Provincial Police say the dump truck with its raised box...

11m ago

Record number of candidates as advance voting begins in Toronto-St. Paul's riding
Record number of candidates as advance voting begins in Toronto-St. Paul's riding

Advance voting begins Friday in the federal riding of Toronto-St. Paul's and there is no shortage of candidates for residents to choose from. A record 84 people are on the ballot for the June 24 byelection,...

2h ago

Ontario awarded nearly $1M in contracts for business case on moving science centre
Ontario awarded nearly $1M in contracts for business case on moving science centre

Ontario awarded nearly $1 million in contracts to various companies to write a business case on moving the Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place on Toronto's waterfront, The Canadian Press has learned. The...

8h ago

TTC streetcars return to St. Clair after infrastructure upgrades completed early
TTC streetcars return to St. Clair after infrastructure upgrades completed early

Weeks ahead of schedule, the TTC will be resuming streetcar service along St. Clair Avenue next weekend. It had been replaced by bus service last September as major infrastructure upgrades were made...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Extreme heat and humidity on the way
Extreme heat and humidity on the way

Things are about to get really hot and sticky in Toronto. The details in our seven-day forecast

17h ago

5:47
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive

Concerns are being raised over how some car insurance companies are using data from 3rd party phones apps to track your driving performance. Privacy expert, Ann Cavoukian, offers advice on how to protect yourself from this type of data tracking.

23h ago

2:35
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high

Imran Mubarik, a Cambridge-based driving instructor, loves what he does but is finding it harder to make ends meet. After one insurance policy was dropped he was left scrambling to find an affordable plan. He couldn’t. Pat Taney reports.

23h ago

5:42
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history

Miss Universe has scrapped a decades old rule on age restrictions. Ahead of the 2024 runway, a Canadian contestant is making waves and history, before even stepping foot onto the stage. Faiza Amin speaks with Lorraine Peters.

2:38
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square

The Yonge-Dundas Square  board says the cost to rename it could be significantly over the city's budget. Why the mayor is ensuring it won't cost taxpayers as some say the money could be better spent elsewhere.
More Videos