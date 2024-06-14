Beachgoer fatally struck by police truck on South Carolina beach, highway patrol says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A beachgoer died after being struck by a police truck on a South Carolina beach, authorities said.

Lance Cpl. Lena Butler of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said an Horry County Police truck was headed onto the beach from Nash Street in the Myrtle Beach area just after 1 p.m. Thursday when the person was hit, news outlets reported. The injured person was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center and later died, Butler said.

Images from the scene show people crowded around the police truck on the beach. Dennis Miller told WMBF-TV bystanders tried to help the person pinned under the truck, doing their best to lift it.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office did not immediately identify the person who died. County police did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press.

The Associated Press