Chinese soccer fans are pouring money into a food stall run by Singapore’s goalkeeper. Here’s why

Singapore goalkeeper Hassan Sunny saves the ball from Thailand's Supachai Chaided, not in photo, during their World Cup Asia qualifying match at Rajamangala national stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Chinese football fans poured their love to the Singaporean goalkeeper's restaurant payment account after his performance in a game on Tuesday allows China takes a further step to be the World Cup 2026.(AP Photo/Oranuch Tongcharoen)

By Fu Ting, The Associated Press

Posted June 14, 2024 2:09 am.

Last Updated June 14, 2024 2:12 am.

Chinese soccer fans have poured their love — and money — into a Singaporean goalkeeper’s food stall after his performance in a game this week indirectly helped China advance to the third qualifying round for the World Cup in 2026.

Hassan Sunny, a 40-year-old goalkeeper on the national team, became an overnight celebrity on Chinese social media after Singapore’s 3-1 loss to Thailand on Tuesday. China would have been eliminated if Thailand had won by three goals. Sunny made enough saves to prevent that from happening.

Chinese fans have been lining up and buying out all the food at the stand Sunny and his wife run in Singapore. Those in China have been sending money using the stall’s QR payment code, which has been widely shared online.

Soccer is one of the most popular spectator sports in China, though the men’s national team has struggled despite investments of millions into the sport. The team has only reached the World Cup once, more than 20 years ago in 2002.

Some fans said on social media that Sunny is the best 12th player on the Chinese team, while a few wondered if he would have tax issues with all the money pouring in. Others called it rather sad and embarrassing that this is how China advanced to the next round, with one saying it shows the Chinese team would rather rely on others than its own players.

Dapur Hassan, the food stand, quickly jumped to No. 1 in the Singaporean snack and food section on Dianping, a Chinese restaurant review app. It specializes in “nasi lemak,” a popular rice dish cooked in coconut milk and pandan leaves.

Fans have posted screenshots of their transactions, sending from 1 to 10 Singapore dollars (about 75 cents to $8) — or more — alongside comments of “Sincere appreciation from a soccer fan” or “Love from China.”

Sunny didn’t respond to an interview request via email and his Instagram accounts, but he made an announcement in Chinese on the platform on Thursday night urging people to stop sending money and warning that some QR codes masquerading as his shop’s had been posted.

“Thank you for the support in the last a few days which allows me to fully feel the enthusiasm of Chinese fans,” he wrote. “I call for rational support, stop transferring money to me through the internet.”

Fu Ting, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police say grandson charged in fatal stabbing of his 90-year-old grandfather in Etobicoke
Police say grandson charged in fatal stabbing of his 90-year-old grandfather in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a 32-year-old Toronto man is facing a second-degree murder charge after he allegedly stabbed his 90-year-old grandfather to death at a house in Etobicoke last April Officers were...

9h ago

4 15-year-olds among 5 charged in Toronto, Peel retail store robberies
4 15-year-olds among 5 charged in Toronto, Peel retail store robberies

Four 15-year-olds and a 20-year-old man are facing charges in connection to armed robberies at a jewelry store in Toronto and an electronics store in Mississauga. Investigators say the jewelry store...

6h ago

Panthers hold on to beat Oilers 4-3 and take 3-0 lead in Stanley Cup final
Panthers hold on to beat Oilers 4-3 and take 3-0 lead in Stanley Cup final

Connor McDavid's dream of hoisting a Stanley Cup this spring is turning into a nightmare. Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves as the Florida Panthers held on to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Thursday...

3h ago

'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business
'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business

After working 14 years in the retail industry, Imran Mubarik, who lives in Cambridge decided he needed a change. “I always loved teaching people and I feel as though I’m a good driver, so I decided...

12h ago

Top Stories

Police say grandson charged in fatal stabbing of his 90-year-old grandfather in Etobicoke
Police say grandson charged in fatal stabbing of his 90-year-old grandfather in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a 32-year-old Toronto man is facing a second-degree murder charge after he allegedly stabbed his 90-year-old grandfather to death at a house in Etobicoke last April Officers were...

9h ago

4 15-year-olds among 5 charged in Toronto, Peel retail store robberies
4 15-year-olds among 5 charged in Toronto, Peel retail store robberies

Four 15-year-olds and a 20-year-old man are facing charges in connection to armed robberies at a jewelry store in Toronto and an electronics store in Mississauga. Investigators say the jewelry store...

6h ago

Panthers hold on to beat Oilers 4-3 and take 3-0 lead in Stanley Cup final
Panthers hold on to beat Oilers 4-3 and take 3-0 lead in Stanley Cup final

Connor McDavid's dream of hoisting a Stanley Cup this spring is turning into a nightmare. Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves as the Florida Panthers held on to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Thursday...

3h ago

'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business
'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business

After working 14 years in the retail industry, Imran Mubarik, who lives in Cambridge decided he needed a change. “I always loved teaching people and I feel as though I’m a good driver, so I decided...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Extreme heat and humidity on the way
Extreme heat and humidity on the way

Things are about to get really hot and sticky in Toronto. The details in our seven-day forecast

7h ago

5:47
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive

Concerns are being raised over how some car insurance companies are using data from 3rd party phones apps to track your driving performance. Privacy expert, Ann Cavoukian, offers advice on how to protect yourself from this type of data tracking.

12h ago

2:35
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high

Imran Mubarik, a Cambridge-based driving instructor, loves what he does but is finding it harder to make ends meet. After one insurance policy was dropped he was left scrambling to find an affordable plan. He couldn’t. Pat Taney reports.

12h ago

5:42
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history

Miss Universe has scrapped a decades old rule on age restrictions. Ahead of the 2024 runway, a Canadian contestant is making waves and history, before even stepping foot onto the stage. Faiza Amin speaks with Lorraine Peters.

14h ago

2:38
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square

The Yonge-Dundas Square  board says the cost to rename it could be significantly over the city's budget. Why the mayor is ensuring it won't cost taxpayers as some say the money could be better spent elsewhere.
More Videos