Crews rescue 30 people trapped upside down high on Oregon amusement park ride

In this photo provided by Tieanna Joseph Cade, an amusement park ride is shown stuck with 30 people trapped upside down in Portland, Ore., on Friday, June 14, 2024. Portland Fire and Rescue said Friday on the social media site X that firefighters worked with engineers at Oaks Park to manually lower the ride. All riders were being evacuated and medically evaluated, it said. (Tieanna Joseph Cade via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 14, 2024 8:25 pm.

Last Updated June 14, 2024 8:26 pm.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Emergency crews in Oregon rescued 30 people Friday after they were stuck for close to half an hour dangling upside down high on a ride at a century-old amusement park.

Portland Fire and Rescue said on the social platform X that firefighters worked with engineers at Oaks Park to manually lower the ride, but crews had been preparing to conduct a high-angle ropes rescue if necessary. All riders were being evacuated and medically evaluated, and there were no reports of injuries.

Video shot by a passenger on a neighboring Ferris wheel shows people sitting upside down on the AtmosFEAR ride as it sits suspended in midair. The ride operates like a pendulum, eventually swinging the riders completely upside down.

Oaks Park first opened in 1905. Its website says it offers a “uniquely Portland blend of modern thrills and turn-of-the-century charm on a midway that has delighted generations of Northwesterners.”

