Explosions in a Swiss garage have left 2 people dead and 11 injured

Firefighters continue to work at the scene after an explosion in an underground car park and a subsequent fire in a high-rise building at Markthof Nussbaumen, in Nussbaumen, Switzerland,late Thursday, June 13, 2024, Two people have been found dead after explosions in an underground parking garage at an apartment building in northern Switzerland and at least 11 others sustained minor injuries, authorities said Friday. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 14, 2024 6:52 am.

Last Updated June 14, 2024 6:56 am.

BERLIN (AP) — Two people have been found dead after explosions in an underground parking garage at an apartment building in northern Switzerland and 11 others sustained minor injuries, authorities said Friday.

Swiss media reported that the explosions created a large cloud of smoke that was visible from afar and the explosions were heard from well outside the town. Police said that the fire at one point spread to several floors of the building. Several buildings were evacuated.

The explosions rocked the Nussbaumen neighborhood of the small town of Obersiggenthal, northwest of Zurich, at about 7 p.m. Thursday. Police in Aargau canton (state) said they appeared to have been caused by an accident, but didn’t give more details.

