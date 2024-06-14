Former Nashville officer arrested after allegedly participating in an adult video while on duty

By The Associated Press

Posted June 14, 2024 11:10 am.

Last Updated June 14, 2024 11:12 am.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Nashville police officer has been arrested for two counts of felony official misconduct after law enforcement officials say he allegedly participated in adult video while on duty.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 33-year-old Sean Herman was fired last month after detectives with the Specialized Investigations Divisions discovered the video and identified him while wearing his MNPD uniform. Herman was arrested Thursday at his Sumner County home.

Officials say Herman can be seen taking part in a mock traffic stop in the video that was posted on OnlyFans, a site where fans pay creators for their photos and videos. The skit allegedly included Herman groping the female driver.

A MNPD news release says that the video was made April 26 in a warehouse parking lot while Herman was on duty as a patrol officer.

“Chief Drake directed that the investigation continue after Herman was fired, resulting in his indictment,” the news release states. “A Criminal Court judge set Herman’s bond at $3,000.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Record number of candidates as advance voting begins in Toronto-St. Paul's riding
Record number of candidates as advance voting begins in Toronto-St. Paul's riding

Advance voting begins Friday in the federal riding of Toronto-St. Paul's and there is no shortage of candidates for residents to choose from. A record 84 people are on the ballot for the June 24 byelection,...

1h ago

Ontario awarded nearly $1M in contracts for business case on moving science centre
Ontario awarded nearly $1M in contracts for business case on moving science centre

Ontario awarded nearly $1 million in contracts to various companies to write a business case on moving the Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place on Toronto's waterfront, The Canadian Press has learned. The...

6h ago

TTC streetcars return to St. Clair after infrastructure upgrades completed early
TTC streetcars return to St. Clair after infrastructure upgrades completed early

Weeks ahead of schedule, the TTC will be resuming streetcar service along St. Clair Avenue next weekend. It had been replaced by bus service last September as major infrastructure upgrades were made...

11m ago

SIU investigating after Peel police make arrests in alleged car theft
SIU investigating after Peel police make arrests in alleged car theft

The province's police watchdog has been called in to investigate an alleged vehicle theft in Mississauga. Peel police say they were called to Winston Churchill between Thomas Street and Ozzie Drive...

3h ago

Top Stories

Record number of candidates as advance voting begins in Toronto-St. Paul's riding
Record number of candidates as advance voting begins in Toronto-St. Paul's riding

Advance voting begins Friday in the federal riding of Toronto-St. Paul's and there is no shortage of candidates for residents to choose from. A record 84 people are on the ballot for the June 24 byelection,...

1h ago

Ontario awarded nearly $1M in contracts for business case on moving science centre
Ontario awarded nearly $1M in contracts for business case on moving science centre

Ontario awarded nearly $1 million in contracts to various companies to write a business case on moving the Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place on Toronto's waterfront, The Canadian Press has learned. The...

6h ago

TTC streetcars return to St. Clair after infrastructure upgrades completed early
TTC streetcars return to St. Clair after infrastructure upgrades completed early

Weeks ahead of schedule, the TTC will be resuming streetcar service along St. Clair Avenue next weekend. It had been replaced by bus service last September as major infrastructure upgrades were made...

11m ago

SIU investigating after Peel police make arrests in alleged car theft
SIU investigating after Peel police make arrests in alleged car theft

The province's police watchdog has been called in to investigate an alleged vehicle theft in Mississauga. Peel police say they were called to Winston Churchill between Thomas Street and Ozzie Drive...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Extreme heat and humidity on the way
Extreme heat and humidity on the way

Things are about to get really hot and sticky in Toronto. The details in our seven-day forecast

16h ago

5:47
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive

Concerns are being raised over how some car insurance companies are using data from 3rd party phones apps to track your driving performance. Privacy expert, Ann Cavoukian, offers advice on how to protect yourself from this type of data tracking.

21h ago

2:35
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high

Imran Mubarik, a Cambridge-based driving instructor, loves what he does but is finding it harder to make ends meet. After one insurance policy was dropped he was left scrambling to find an affordable plan. He couldn’t. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

5:42
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history

Miss Universe has scrapped a decades old rule on age restrictions. Ahead of the 2024 runway, a Canadian contestant is making waves and history, before even stepping foot onto the stage. Faiza Amin speaks with Lorraine Peters.

23h ago

2:38
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square

The Yonge-Dundas Square  board says the cost to rename it could be significantly over the city's budget. Why the mayor is ensuring it won't cost taxpayers as some say the money could be better spent elsewhere.
More Videos