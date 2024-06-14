Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document

A court document shows Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach is accused of sexually assaulting three different complainants.

The document, which lays out the charges against the 91-year-old, says the alleged incidents took place in 1980, 1986 and last year.

Police last week said Stronach had been charged with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault on a female, one count of forcible confinement and two counts of sexual assault, but gave few details on the allegations.

Criminal defence lawyer Brian Greenspan has said he is representing Stronach, and that his client “categorically denies the allegations of impropriety which have been brought against him.”

Stronach is the founder and former chief executive of auto parts manufacturing giant Magna International. A company spokesperson said last week that Stronach gave up control of the company more than a decade ago and is no longer affiliated with it.

Police have said Stronach was released on conditions and is set to appear at a Brampton, Ont., courthouse on July 8.