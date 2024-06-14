Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document

Magna International Inc. chairman Frank Stronach
Magna International Inc. chairman Frank Stronach at the company's annual general meeting in Markham, Ont., on May 6, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 14, 2024 2:59 pm.

Last Updated June 14, 2024 3:38 pm.

A court document shows Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach is accused of sexually assaulting three different complainants.

The document, which lays out the charges against the 91-year-old, says the alleged incidents took place in 1980, 1986 and last year.

Police last week said Stronach had been charged with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault on a female, one count of forcible confinement and two counts of sexual assault, but gave few details on the allegations.

Criminal defence lawyer Brian Greenspan has said he is representing Stronach, and that his client “categorically denies the allegations of impropriety which have been brought against him.”

Stronach is the founder and former chief executive of auto parts manufacturing giant Magna International. A company spokesperson said last week that Stronach gave up control of the company more than a decade ago and is no longer affiliated with it.

Police have said Stronach was released on conditions and is set to appear at a Brampton, Ont., courthouse on July 8.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls reopen after dump truck hits overhead sign
Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls reopen after dump truck hits overhead sign

The Toronto-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way in Niagara Falls have reopened after being closed for over two hours following a dump truck striking an overhead sign. Ontario Provincial Police say...

1h ago

2 people injured, including a firefighter, after fire at Leaside building
2 people injured, including a firefighter, after fire at Leaside building

Firefighters are monitoring the aftermath of a three-alarm fire at a Leaside building. Emergency services were called to 25 Commercial Road just after 12 p.m. on Friday for reports heavy smoke and fire...

1h ago

Kate, Princess of Wales, says she's making 'good progress' in cancer treatment
Kate, Princess of Wales, says she's making 'good progress' in cancer treatment

The Princess of Wales said Friday she she is “making good progress” in her cancer treatment and will attend Saturday’s royal Trooping the Colour ceremony, Kate’s first public appearance since her...

2h ago

Police seek suspect after tow truck set on fire in Markham
Police seek suspect after tow truck set on fire in Markham

York Regional Police are trying to track down the person responsible for lighting a tow truck on fire at a home in Vaughan early Friday morning. Officers were called to the Cityview Boulevard and Canada...

12m ago

Top Stories

Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls reopen after dump truck hits overhead sign
Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls reopen after dump truck hits overhead sign

The Toronto-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way in Niagara Falls have reopened after being closed for over two hours following a dump truck striking an overhead sign. Ontario Provincial Police say...

1h ago

2 people injured, including a firefighter, after fire at Leaside building
2 people injured, including a firefighter, after fire at Leaside building

Firefighters are monitoring the aftermath of a three-alarm fire at a Leaside building. Emergency services were called to 25 Commercial Road just after 12 p.m. on Friday for reports heavy smoke and fire...

1h ago

Kate, Princess of Wales, says she's making 'good progress' in cancer treatment
Kate, Princess of Wales, says she's making 'good progress' in cancer treatment

The Princess of Wales said Friday she she is “making good progress” in her cancer treatment and will attend Saturday’s royal Trooping the Colour ceremony, Kate’s first public appearance since her...

2h ago

Police seek suspect after tow truck set on fire in Markham
Police seek suspect after tow truck set on fire in Markham

York Regional Police are trying to track down the person responsible for lighting a tow truck on fire at a home in Vaughan early Friday morning. Officers were called to the Cityview Boulevard and Canada...

12m ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Extreme heat and humidity on the way
Extreme heat and humidity on the way

Things are about to get really hot and sticky in Toronto. The details in our seven-day forecast

21h ago

5:47
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive

Concerns are being raised over how some car insurance companies are using data from 3rd party phones apps to track your driving performance. Privacy expert, Ann Cavoukian, offers advice on how to protect yourself from this type of data tracking.

2:35
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high

Imran Mubarik, a Cambridge-based driving instructor, loves what he does but is finding it harder to make ends meet. After one insurance policy was dropped he was left scrambling to find an affordable plan. He couldn’t. Pat Taney reports.
5:42
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history

Miss Universe has scrapped a decades old rule on age restrictions. Ahead of the 2024 runway, a Canadian contestant is making waves and history, before even stepping foot onto the stage. Faiza Amin speaks with Lorraine Peters.

2:38
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square

The Yonge-Dundas Square  board says the cost to rename it could be significantly over the city's budget. Why the mayor is ensuring it won't cost taxpayers as some say the money could be better spent elsewhere.
More Videos