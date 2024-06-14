Greece’s prime minister tweaks his government to focus on cost of living and labor

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis casts his ballot during the European Elections in Athens, Sunday, June 9, 2024. Polling stations opened across Europe on Sunday as voters from 20 countries cast ballots in elections that are expected to shift the European Union's parliament to the right and could reshape the future direction of the world's biggest trading bloc. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 14, 2024 6:19 am.

Last Updated June 14, 2024 6:26 am.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweaked his Cabinet on Friday with a focus on cost-of-living and labor policies after his center-right party’s victory in Europe’s parliamentary elections.

Despite a recent dip in inflation, polls consistently show most Greeks’ top concern is cost of living since the pandemic and Russia’s war on Ukraine contributed to rising prices in the southern European country.

Takis Theodorikakos, 59, who previously held the interior and public order portfolios, will head the development ministry that’s largely responsible for supervising consumer prices.

Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party easily came first in the June 9 European parliamentary elections, gaining 28.3% of the vote — nearly twice the left-wing main opposition Syriza party’s 14.9%.

Even though that expanded ND’s lead over Syriza in the previous European elections, it was seen as a lackluster showing for the governing party, which slid nearly five percentage points compared to its 2019 showing. Turnout was low, with nearly 6 in 10 voters abstaining, and fringe right-wing parties posted gains.

Mitsotakis also replaced his ministers for labor, the interior, and agriculture, and appointed former Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos to replace Migration Minister Dimitris Kairidis. Greece is a key entry point for thousands of migrants seeking a better life in the European Union. Most arrive in small boats from Turkey, but arrivals have decreased in recent years.

The key finance, foreign affairs and defense portfolios remained unchanged.

Mitsotakis swept to power in 2019, following more than four years of government by Syriza during the country’s financial crisis, and was reelected in a landslide victory in summer 2023.

The new ministers will be formally sworn in later Friday, and the first Cabinet meeting will be held Saturday.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario awarded nearly $1M in contracts for business case on moving science centre
Ontario awarded nearly $1M in contracts for business case on moving science centre

Ontario awarded nearly $1 million in contracts to various companies to write a business case on moving the Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place on Toronto's waterfront, The Canadian Press has learned. The...

1h ago

Pope Francis to meet with Trudeau, lead session on artificial intelligence
Pope Francis to meet with Trudeau, lead session on artificial intelligence

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed into the second day of the G7 leaders' summit, which will feature a special appearance by Pope Francis. The pontiff is slated to deliver an address to leaders...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Taste of Little Italy and ribfests begin
Weekend need-to-know: Taste of Little Italy and ribfests begin

Here is a list of major events, TTC and GO Transit closures, and Toronto road closures for the weekend of June 15 and 16, 2024.

19h ago

Canada's defense investment in the Arctic puts it on track to meet NATO guideline, minister says
Canada's defense investment in the Arctic puts it on track to meet NATO guideline, minister says

Canada looks on track to meet NATO’s military spending guideline soon, Defense Minister Bill Blair said Friday, notably by boosting investment in the Arctic near its shared border with Russia as the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario awarded nearly $1M in contracts for business case on moving science centre
Ontario awarded nearly $1M in contracts for business case on moving science centre

Ontario awarded nearly $1 million in contracts to various companies to write a business case on moving the Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place on Toronto's waterfront, The Canadian Press has learned. The...

1h ago

Pope Francis to meet with Trudeau, lead session on artificial intelligence
Pope Francis to meet with Trudeau, lead session on artificial intelligence

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed into the second day of the G7 leaders' summit, which will feature a special appearance by Pope Francis. The pontiff is slated to deliver an address to leaders...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Taste of Little Italy and ribfests begin
Weekend need-to-know: Taste of Little Italy and ribfests begin

Here is a list of major events, TTC and GO Transit closures, and Toronto road closures for the weekend of June 15 and 16, 2024.

19h ago

Canada's defense investment in the Arctic puts it on track to meet NATO guideline, minister says
Canada's defense investment in the Arctic puts it on track to meet NATO guideline, minister says

Canada looks on track to meet NATO’s military spending guideline soon, Defense Minister Bill Blair said Friday, notably by boosting investment in the Arctic near its shared border with Russia as the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Extreme heat and humidity on the way
Extreme heat and humidity on the way

Things are about to get really hot and sticky in Toronto. The details in our seven-day forecast

11h ago

5:47
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive

Concerns are being raised over how some car insurance companies are using data from 3rd party phones apps to track your driving performance. Privacy expert, Ann Cavoukian, offers advice on how to protect yourself from this type of data tracking.

16h ago

2:35
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high

Imran Mubarik, a Cambridge-based driving instructor, loves what he does but is finding it harder to make ends meet. After one insurance policy was dropped he was left scrambling to find an affordable plan. He couldn’t. Pat Taney reports.

17h ago

5:42
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history

Miss Universe has scrapped a decades old rule on age restrictions. Ahead of the 2024 runway, a Canadian contestant is making waves and history, before even stepping foot onto the stage. Faiza Amin speaks with Lorraine Peters.

18h ago

2:38
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square

The Yonge-Dundas Square  board says the cost to rename it could be significantly over the city's budget. Why the mayor is ensuring it won't cost taxpayers as some say the money could be better spent elsewhere.
More Videos