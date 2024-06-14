Japan has no plans to seek a suspension of Osprey flights despite restrictions in US

FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the White House press corps at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., April 24, 2021. Over the last two years, four Osprey crashes have killed a total of 20 service members. On Wednesday, June 12, 2024, the House subcommittee on National Security, the Border and Foreign Affairs will hold an oversight hearing into the Osprey's safety record and Pentagon management of the program. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

By Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Posted June 14, 2024 7:31 am.

Last Updated June 14, 2024 7:42 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s defense chief said Friday that Japanese and American V-22 Ospreys are being safely operated in his country, and that he has no plans to request a flight suspension despite restrictions in the U.S. where ongoing safety and performance assessments will continue until next year.

Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said that Japanese and U.S. military officials have closely communicated over technical issues involving the safety of Ospreys following a fatal November crash off Japan’s southern coast.

“Japanese and U.S. Ospreys have been operated safely and I believe there is no safety issue involved,” Kihara said. “We have no intention to seek a suspension of the operation.”

Aircraft that had completed necessary maintenance, in addition to further training of pilots, have returned to flight service, and they are operated with upgraded safety checks, maintenance, flight plans, emergency measures and other steps, he said.

Kihara was responding to a question about a remark by Vice Adm. Carl Chebi, head of U.S. Naval Air Systems Command, that hundreds of U.S. military Ospreys won’t be permitted to fly their full range of missions until at least 2025 while the Pentagon addresses safety concerns in the fleet.

The November crash killed eight U.S. servicemembers, causing the fleet to be grounded for about four months. The Ospreys in March returned to flight but not to full missions such as carrier operations.

Twenty-nine Ospreys deployed to U.S. military bases in Japan under the bilateral security alliance, as well as 14 others operated by Japan’s Ground Self Defense Force, which had been also grounded, resumed flights in mid-March.

Asked about restrictions to Ospreys operated in Japan, Kihara said that he couldn’t comment if or what restrictions are attached, citing national security reasons. He said he wasn’t informed of the content of Chebi’s remarks to U.S. Congress in advance, and that officials are asking Washington to explain details.

The Osprey, in use since 2007, can fly like an airplane and land like a helicopter. Critics say its innovative design has systematic flaws that are behind the unexpected failures. Among the reasons for the extension of restricted flight is that the military is still working to fix a clutch failure that was identified as one of the primary factors in a fatal crash in California in 2022.

Over the lifespan of the Osprey program, Chebi said a total of 64 service members have been killed in air and ground crashes, with 93 others injured.

___

Tara Copp contributed to this report from Washington.

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario awarded nearly $1M in contracts for business case on moving science centre
Ontario awarded nearly $1M in contracts for business case on moving science centre

Ontario awarded nearly $1 million in contracts to various companies to write a business case on moving the Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place on Toronto's waterfront, The Canadian Press has learned. The...

3h ago

SIU investigating after Peel police make arrests in alleged car theft
SIU investigating after Peel police make arrests in alleged car theft

The province's police watchdog has been called in to investigate an alleged vehicle theft in Mississauga. Peel police say they were called to Winston Churchill between Thomas Street and Ozzie Drive...

54m ago

Pope Francis to meet with Trudeau, lead session on artificial intelligence
Pope Francis to meet with Trudeau, lead session on artificial intelligence

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed into the second day of the G7 leaders' summit, which will feature a special appearance by Pope Francis. The pontiff is slated to deliver an address to leaders...

18m ago

TTC to replace Spadina streetcars with buses for track work until December
TTC to replace Spadina streetcars with buses for track work until December

The TTC will be replacing streetcars with buses on Spadina Avenue for critical track renewal and modernization of the overheard power network starting June 23. The 510 Spadina streetcar service will...

15m ago

Top Stories

Ontario awarded nearly $1M in contracts for business case on moving science centre
Ontario awarded nearly $1M in contracts for business case on moving science centre

Ontario awarded nearly $1 million in contracts to various companies to write a business case on moving the Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place on Toronto's waterfront, The Canadian Press has learned. The...

3h ago

SIU investigating after Peel police make arrests in alleged car theft
SIU investigating after Peel police make arrests in alleged car theft

The province's police watchdog has been called in to investigate an alleged vehicle theft in Mississauga. Peel police say they were called to Winston Churchill between Thomas Street and Ozzie Drive...

54m ago

Pope Francis to meet with Trudeau, lead session on artificial intelligence
Pope Francis to meet with Trudeau, lead session on artificial intelligence

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed into the second day of the G7 leaders' summit, which will feature a special appearance by Pope Francis. The pontiff is slated to deliver an address to leaders...

18m ago

TTC to replace Spadina streetcars with buses for track work until December
TTC to replace Spadina streetcars with buses for track work until December

The TTC will be replacing streetcars with buses on Spadina Avenue for critical track renewal and modernization of the overheard power network starting June 23. The 510 Spadina streetcar service will...

15m ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Extreme heat and humidity on the way
Extreme heat and humidity on the way

Things are about to get really hot and sticky in Toronto. The details in our seven-day forecast

13h ago

5:47
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive

Concerns are being raised over how some car insurance companies are using data from 3rd party phones apps to track your driving performance. Privacy expert, Ann Cavoukian, offers advice on how to protect yourself from this type of data tracking.

18h ago

2:35
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high

Imran Mubarik, a Cambridge-based driving instructor, loves what he does but is finding it harder to make ends meet. After one insurance policy was dropped he was left scrambling to find an affordable plan. He couldn’t. Pat Taney reports.

18h ago

5:42
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history

Miss Universe has scrapped a decades old rule on age restrictions. Ahead of the 2024 runway, a Canadian contestant is making waves and history, before even stepping foot onto the stage. Faiza Amin speaks with Lorraine Peters.

20h ago

2:38
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square

The Yonge-Dundas Square  board says the cost to rename it could be significantly over the city's budget. Why the mayor is ensuring it won't cost taxpayers as some say the money could be better spent elsewhere.
More Videos