Las Vegas shooting survivors alarmed at US Supreme Court’s strike down of ban on rifle bump stocks

By Jesse Bedyan, Scott Sonner And Jim Salter, The Associated Press

Posted June 14, 2024 6:08 pm.

Last Updated June 14, 2024 6:12 pm.

Survivors of the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas and families who received somber calls from police hours later said they were alarmed when the U.S. Supreme Court Friday struck down a ban on the gun attachment used by the shooter who rattled off over 1,000 bullets into a crowd of thousands in 11 minutes.

The Trump-era ban on bump stocks, a rapid-fire accessory that allows a rate of fire comparable to that of machine guns, was nixed in a 6-3 majority opinion.

“I’m pro-gun, but I don’t believe anyone should have an automatic weapon in a civilized world. It’s a bomb waiting to go off,” said Craig Link, whose brother, Victor Link, was standing next to the “love of his life” when the first barrage of shots rang out, one striking him in the head.

“I never met anybody that didn’t like Victor. I met some people that didn’t like me,” Craig Link said, laughing before tearing up. He was supposed to be at the concert, a fact that has whirled in his head ever since.

“I can’t help but think over and over again, he and I might’ve been going to get a beer when that happened, or it might’ve been me instead of him,” he said.

Shawna Bartlett, 49, was in the front row when bullets began hailing down. Her friend was struck in the back. Amid ricocheting bullets and the screams of thousands of people, Bartlett helped load her friend into an ambulance, and she survived.

“Why does anyone need a bump stock? Why does it need to be legal? People don’t use them for hunting, or in law enforcement,” Bartlett said.

She said she struggled for years to deal with the trauma of the shooting, but things have felt much better in recent years and she makes a point of not taking life for granted.

“I’ve come really far in my healing process,” she said. “I can talk about it now without crying.”

The majority opinion written by Justice Clarence Thomas found the Justice Department had been wrong to declare that bump stocks transformed semiautomatic rifles into illegal machine guns because, he said, they don’t “alter the basic mechanics of firing.”

Justice Samuel Alito agreed, but he wrote a short opinion stressing that Congress can change the law.

Danette Meyers, who become a spokesperson for the family of Christiana Duarte, who was slain at the concert, said she worries that even if Congress does act, it will take time.

“It’s certainly going to give someone out there the opportunity to buy one of these things and just create another mass slaughter,” Meyers said.

Jesse Bedyan, Scott Sonner And Jim Salter, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document
Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document

Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach is accused of sexually assaulting three different complainants in alleged incidents that took place in Toronto and Aurora, Ont., a court document filed...

1h ago

Bar patron blacked out after being served 'special drink,' bartender charged with sex assault: police
Bar patron blacked out after being served 'special drink,' bartender charged with sex assault: police

A bartender at a downtown Toronto hotel has been charged after he allegedly served a patron a stupefying beverage he called his "special drink" and then sexually assaulted the person, Toronto police said....

1h ago

Suspect wanted for allegedly throwing beer bottle at victim's head in downtown Toronto
Suspect wanted for allegedly throwing beer bottle at victim's head in downtown Toronto

A woman is wanted in connection to an assault in which a victim was struck in the head with a beer bottle. Toronto police say they were called to a restaurant on May 17 just before midnight in the area...

1h ago

Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls reopen after dump truck hits overhead sign
Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls reopen after dump truck hits overhead sign

The Toronto-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way in Niagara Falls have reopened after being closed for over two hours following a dump truck striking an overhead sign. Ontario Provincial Police say...

4h ago

Top Stories

Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document
Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document

Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach is accused of sexually assaulting three different complainants in alleged incidents that took place in Toronto and Aurora, Ont., a court document filed...

1h ago

Bar patron blacked out after being served 'special drink,' bartender charged with sex assault: police
Bar patron blacked out after being served 'special drink,' bartender charged with sex assault: police

A bartender at a downtown Toronto hotel has been charged after he allegedly served a patron a stupefying beverage he called his "special drink" and then sexually assaulted the person, Toronto police said....

1h ago

Suspect wanted for allegedly throwing beer bottle at victim's head in downtown Toronto
Suspect wanted for allegedly throwing beer bottle at victim's head in downtown Toronto

A woman is wanted in connection to an assault in which a victim was struck in the head with a beer bottle. Toronto police say they were called to a restaurant on May 17 just before midnight in the area...

1h ago

Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls reopen after dump truck hits overhead sign
Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls reopen after dump truck hits overhead sign

The Toronto-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way in Niagara Falls have reopened after being closed for over two hours following a dump truck striking an overhead sign. Ontario Provincial Police say...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Extreme heat and humidity on the way
Extreme heat and humidity on the way

Things are about to get really hot and sticky in Toronto. The details in our seven-day forecast
5:47
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive

Concerns are being raised over how some car insurance companies are using data from 3rd party phones apps to track your driving performance. Privacy expert, Ann Cavoukian, offers advice on how to protect yourself from this type of data tracking.

2:35
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high

Imran Mubarik, a Cambridge-based driving instructor, loves what he does but is finding it harder to make ends meet. After one insurance policy was dropped he was left scrambling to find an affordable plan. He couldn’t. Pat Taney reports.
5:42
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history

Miss Universe has scrapped a decades old rule on age restrictions. Ahead of the 2024 runway, a Canadian contestant is making waves and history, before even stepping foot onto the stage. Faiza Amin speaks with Lorraine Peters.

2:38
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square

The Yonge-Dundas Square  board says the cost to rename it could be significantly over the city's budget. Why the mayor is ensuring it won't cost taxpayers as some say the money could be better spent elsewhere.
More Videos