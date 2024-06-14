Man, 29, charged in harassment and sexual assault of 2 women in North York

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man after reports he harassed and sexually assaulted at least two women in North York.

Investigators say between April 28, 2024, and May 9, 2024, a man approached a woman on multiple occasions and engaged her in a conversation while on the walking trails at Earl Bales Park in the area of Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West. The man also allegedly waited for the woman outside of a public washroom and continued to follow and run after her several times.

Police say the two were not known to each other.

On June 12, police say a man followed a woman into a public washroom at the Barbara Frum Public Library in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Bathurst Street. The man allegedly sexually assaulted the woman before fleeing the scene. Investigators say the two were not known to each other.

Later that day, 29-year-old Arnold Edzodzomo was arrested and charged with criminal harassment and sexual assault.

Police believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them.