Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 14, 2024 5:33 pm.

Last Updated June 14, 2024 5:42 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,639.10, down 59.01 points):

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down 25 cents, or 0.53 per cent, to $46.62 on 16.9 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 45 cents, or 0.89 per cent, to $50.26 on 12.4 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 34 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $48.25 on 8.3 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 25 cents, or 0.99 per cent, to $25.06 on seven million shares.

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Telecoms. Down $1.49, or 3.2 per cent, to $45.18 on 6.2 million shares.

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Technology. Down 24 cents, or 6.9 per cent, to $3.23 on 6.1 million shares.

Companies in the news:

WestJet Encore pilots have given the green light to a deal with their employer, averting a strike at the regional airline. The Air Line Pilots Association says its members have ratified a five-year contract that offers higher pay, more flexible schedules and “a better work-life balance.” The union says about 79 per cent of the pilots who cast a ballot approved the collective agreement, with the vast majority of the carrier’s 350-plus pilots participating in the vote.

Red Lobster Canada will ask an Ontario court next week to recognize a stalking horse bid from its lenders and approve a sales process for its assets. Court filings made on behalf of the beleaguered seafood chain’s Canadian operations earlier this week say the matter will be heard by the Superior Court of Justice on June 18, as long as a U.S. court approves the sales process before then. The filings made on June 11 say the steps are meant to “preserve” Red Lobster’s business in Canada and the employment of the company’s 2,000 workers stationed at 27 restaurants across the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls reopen after dump truck hits overhead sign
Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls reopen after dump truck hits overhead sign

The Toronto-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way in Niagara Falls have reopened after being closed for over two hours following a dump truck striking an overhead sign. Ontario Provincial Police say...

3h ago

Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document
Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document

Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach is accused of sexually assaulting three different complainants in alleged incidents that took place in Toronto and Aurora, Ont., a court document filed...

23m ago

2 people injured, including a firefighter, after fire at Leaside building
2 people injured, including a firefighter, after fire at Leaside building

Firefighters are monitoring the aftermath of a three-alarm fire at a Leaside building. Emergency services were called to 25 Commercial Road just after 12 p.m. on Friday for reports heavy smoke and fire...

2h ago

Bat tests positive for rabies in York Region
Bat tests positive for rabies in York Region

York Region has its first confirmed rabies case of 2024 after a bat tested positive for the virus in Whitchurch-Stouffville, the region confirmed in a release Friday. The release warns that the virus...

47m ago

Top Stories

Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls reopen after dump truck hits overhead sign
Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls reopen after dump truck hits overhead sign

The Toronto-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way in Niagara Falls have reopened after being closed for over two hours following a dump truck striking an overhead sign. Ontario Provincial Police say...

3h ago

Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document
Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document

Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach is accused of sexually assaulting three different complainants in alleged incidents that took place in Toronto and Aurora, Ont., a court document filed...

23m ago

2 people injured, including a firefighter, after fire at Leaside building
2 people injured, including a firefighter, after fire at Leaside building

Firefighters are monitoring the aftermath of a three-alarm fire at a Leaside building. Emergency services were called to 25 Commercial Road just after 12 p.m. on Friday for reports heavy smoke and fire...

2h ago

Bat tests positive for rabies in York Region
Bat tests positive for rabies in York Region

York Region has its first confirmed rabies case of 2024 after a bat tested positive for the virus in Whitchurch-Stouffville, the region confirmed in a release Friday. The release warns that the virus...

47m ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Extreme heat and humidity on the way
Extreme heat and humidity on the way

Things are about to get really hot and sticky in Toronto. The details in our seven-day forecast

22h ago

5:47
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive

Concerns are being raised over how some car insurance companies are using data from 3rd party phones apps to track your driving performance. Privacy expert, Ann Cavoukian, offers advice on how to protect yourself from this type of data tracking.

2:35
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high

Imran Mubarik, a Cambridge-based driving instructor, loves what he does but is finding it harder to make ends meet. After one insurance policy was dropped he was left scrambling to find an affordable plan. He couldn’t. Pat Taney reports.
5:42
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history

Miss Universe has scrapped a decades old rule on age restrictions. Ahead of the 2024 runway, a Canadian contestant is making waves and history, before even stepping foot onto the stage. Faiza Amin speaks with Lorraine Peters.

2:38
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square

The Yonge-Dundas Square  board says the cost to rename it could be significantly over the city's budget. Why the mayor is ensuring it won't cost taxpayers as some say the money could be better spent elsewhere.
More Videos