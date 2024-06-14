NDP says it’s considering options about support for much-criticized Senate porn bill

OTTAWA — Federal New Democrats won’t state their position on a bill that seeks to keep minors from accessing sexually explicit material online.

The legislation proposes requiring websites like Pornhub to verify the age of their users, and privacy experts warn it’s overly broad and risks violating free expression.

The Liberal government opposes the private member’s bill, but the NDP, Bloc Québécois and Tories voted in favour of sending it to a House of Commons committee for study.

The committee heard from just three witnesses, including the senator who proposed the bill — a course of events the NDP blames on the Conservatives.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has criticized Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for saying a Tory government would enact a similar measure, saying it means Canadians would have to hand over personal information to “sketchy websites.”

The bill would need the NDP’s support to pass, and its public safety critic Alistair MacGregor says his party “will consider our options closely.”

