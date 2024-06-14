Niger’s highest court lifts immunity of deposed President Mohamed Bazoum

FILE - Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum smiles before a working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron, Feb. 16, 2023 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Niger’s highest court lifted the immunity of the country’s democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, nearly a year after he was overthrown by mutinous soldiers, his lawyer said Friday, June 14, 2024, opening the door for the military junta to prosecute him for alleged high treason. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

By Monika Pronczuk, The Associated Press

Posted June 14, 2024 6:22 am.

Last Updated June 14, 2024 6:56 am.

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Niger’s highest court lifted the immunity of the country’s democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, nearly a year after he was overthrown by mutinous soldiers, his lawyer said Friday, opening the door for the military junta to prosecute him for alleged high treason.

Bazoum and his family have been under house arrest since a military coup that overthrew his rule last summer. The junta authorities said they planned to prosecute him for “high treason” and for undermining national security, and earlier this year initiated legal proceedings to lift his immunity in a newly created State Court, which became the country’s highest judicial authority.

Before Bazoum was forcibly removed from power, Niger was the West’s last major security partner in the Sahel, the vast region south of the Sahara Desert that has become a hot spot for violent extremism.

But the military junta ordered the withdrawal of Western troops from the country and turned to the Russian mercenary group Wagner for security assistance. U.S. forces are poised to leave by the middle of September, the Pentagon said earlier this month.

The proceedings before the State Court have been marred by serious irregularities, including violations of Bazoum’s rights to present evidence in his defense, to communicate with his legal counsel, and to be heard before an independent court, according to Human Rights Watch, a leading rights group.

Bazoum’s lawyer, Reed Brody, criticized the ruling as a “mockery” of the rule of law in Niger. “We never even got to speak to our client,” Brody said. “This is a travesty of justice.”

Bazoum’s lawyers have been unable to communicate with him since last October and have had restricted access to case material, according to HRW.

Late last year, the highest court of West African regional bloc ECOWAS ruled that Bazoum and his family were arbitrarily detained and called for him to be restored to office.

___

Chinedu Asadu contributed to this report from Abuja, Nigeria.

Monika Pronczuk, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario awarded nearly $1M in contracts for business case on moving science centre
Ontario awarded nearly $1M in contracts for business case on moving science centre

Ontario awarded nearly $1 million in contracts to various companies to write a business case on moving the Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place on Toronto's waterfront, The Canadian Press has learned. The...

1h ago

Pope Francis to meet with Trudeau, lead session on artificial intelligence
Pope Francis to meet with Trudeau, lead session on artificial intelligence

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed into the second day of the G7 leaders' summit, which will feature a special appearance by Pope Francis. The pontiff is slated to deliver an address to leaders...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Taste of Little Italy and ribfests begin
Weekend need-to-know: Taste of Little Italy and ribfests begin

Here is a list of major events, TTC and GO Transit closures, and Toronto road closures for the weekend of June 15 and 16, 2024.

19h ago

Canada's defense investment in the Arctic puts it on track to meet NATO guideline, minister says
Canada's defense investment in the Arctic puts it on track to meet NATO guideline, minister says

Canada looks on track to meet NATO’s military spending guideline soon, Defense Minister Bill Blair said Friday, notably by boosting investment in the Arctic near its shared border with Russia as the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario awarded nearly $1M in contracts for business case on moving science centre
Ontario awarded nearly $1M in contracts for business case on moving science centre

Ontario awarded nearly $1 million in contracts to various companies to write a business case on moving the Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place on Toronto's waterfront, The Canadian Press has learned. The...

1h ago

Pope Francis to meet with Trudeau, lead session on artificial intelligence
Pope Francis to meet with Trudeau, lead session on artificial intelligence

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed into the second day of the G7 leaders' summit, which will feature a special appearance by Pope Francis. The pontiff is slated to deliver an address to leaders...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Taste of Little Italy and ribfests begin
Weekend need-to-know: Taste of Little Italy and ribfests begin

Here is a list of major events, TTC and GO Transit closures, and Toronto road closures for the weekend of June 15 and 16, 2024.

19h ago

Canada's defense investment in the Arctic puts it on track to meet NATO guideline, minister says
Canada's defense investment in the Arctic puts it on track to meet NATO guideline, minister says

Canada looks on track to meet NATO’s military spending guideline soon, Defense Minister Bill Blair said Friday, notably by boosting investment in the Arctic near its shared border with Russia as the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Extreme heat and humidity on the way
Extreme heat and humidity on the way

Things are about to get really hot and sticky in Toronto. The details in our seven-day forecast

11h ago

5:47
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive

Concerns are being raised over how some car insurance companies are using data from 3rd party phones apps to track your driving performance. Privacy expert, Ann Cavoukian, offers advice on how to protect yourself from this type of data tracking.

16h ago

2:35
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high

Imran Mubarik, a Cambridge-based driving instructor, loves what he does but is finding it harder to make ends meet. After one insurance policy was dropped he was left scrambling to find an affordable plan. He couldn’t. Pat Taney reports.

17h ago

5:42
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history

Miss Universe has scrapped a decades old rule on age restrictions. Ahead of the 2024 runway, a Canadian contestant is making waves and history, before even stepping foot onto the stage. Faiza Amin speaks with Lorraine Peters.

18h ago

2:38
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square

The Yonge-Dundas Square  board says the cost to rename it could be significantly over the city's budget. Why the mayor is ensuring it won't cost taxpayers as some say the money could be better spent elsewhere.
More Videos