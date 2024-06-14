Political leaders and soccer greats to attend Euro 2024 curtainraiser between Germany and Scotland

FILE - Then Munich's soccer coach Juergen Klinsmann waves prior to the soccer friendly match of the Beckenbauer cup between FC Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in the arena in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2008. UEFA will honour the late German football icon Franz Beckenbauer at the UEFA EURO 2024 opening ceremony ahead of the host nation’s clash against Scotland at the Munich Football Arena on Friday. (AP Photo/Christof Stache, File)

By Daniella Matar, The Associated Press

Posted June 14, 2024 12:37 pm.

Last Updated June 14, 2024 12:42 pm.

MUNICH (AP) — Notable figures from the worlds of politics and soccer were set to attend the opening match of the European Championship on Friday.

Host nation Germany plays Scotland in the tournament curtainraiser at Allianz Arena in Munich.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Scotland First Minister John Swinney, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was due to attend.

UEFA will honor late German soccer great Franz Beckenbauer at the opening ceremony before the match, and Germany’s two living European Championship-winning captains, Bernard Dietz (1980) and Jürgen Klinsmann (1996), will bring on the trophy.

They will be joined by Beckenbauer’s wife Heidi.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino also was at the game — with his former colleagues from UEFA — having flown to Munich overnight from Zambia, where he completed a tour of African nations.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Daniella Matar, The Associated Press


