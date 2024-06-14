San Francisco park where a grandmother was fatally beaten will now have her name

FILE - Sasanna Yee, granddaughter of Yik Oi Huang, who was fatally beaten in January 2019 in a San Francisco park, prays in front of an altar during a pilgrimage, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Antioch, Calif. Family and friends will gather Saturday, June 15, 2024, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially usher in the newly named Yik Oi Huang Peace and Friendship Park where the attack took place. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 14, 2024 2:22 pm.

Last Updated June 14, 2024 2:26 pm.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco park where a grandmother was beaten and then later died from her injuries will now bear her name.

Family and friends will gather Saturday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially usher in the newly named Yik Oi Huang Peace and Friendship Park.

The park, formerly Visitacion Valley Playground, will be a “visible tribute to an Asian immigrant working-class woman,” according to a memorial website maintained by Huang’s granddaughter, Sasanna Yee.

The event will feature Chinese lion dancing, West African drumming and other “cultural healing festivities.”

Huang, then 88, was on her usual morning walk in the city’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood on Jan. 8, 2019 when she was attacked. She suffered a broken skull, arms and neck. Her home was burglarized minutes afterward.

Huang went on to receive long-term care at a hospital but died in January 2020 at age 89. While her assault preceded the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes during the pandemic, it nevertheless rattled the city’s Asian community.

Keonte Gathron, 24, was arrested in connection with the attack within days. He remains jailed while awaiting trial on murder and other charges, according to online county jail records.

Yee has since become a proponent of addressing anti-Asian hate, racial healing and restorative justice.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls reopen after dump truck hits overhead sign
Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls reopen after dump truck hits overhead sign

The Toronto-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way in Niagara Falls have reopened after being closed for over two hours following a dump truck striking an overhead sign. Ontario Provincial Police say...

6m ago

2 people injured, including a firefighter, after fire at Leaside building
2 people injured, including a firefighter, after fire at Leaside building

Firefighters are on the scene of a three-alarm fire at a Leaside building. Emergency services were called to 25 Commercial Road just after 12 p.m. on Friday for reports heavy smoke and fire in front...

35m ago

Kate, Princess of Wales, says she's making 'good progress' in cancer treatment
Kate, Princess of Wales, says she's making 'good progress' in cancer treatment

The Princess of Wales said Friday she she is “making good progress” in her cancer treatment and will attend Saturday’s royal Trooping the Colour ceremony, Kate’s first public appearance since her...

40m ago

Record number of candidates as advance voting begins in Toronto-St. Paul's riding
Record number of candidates as advance voting begins in Toronto-St. Paul's riding

Advance voting begins Friday in the federal riding of Toronto-St. Paul's and there is no shortage of candidates for residents to choose from. A record 84 people are on the ballot for the June 24 byelection,...

4h ago

Top Stories

Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls reopen after dump truck hits overhead sign
Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls reopen after dump truck hits overhead sign

The Toronto-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way in Niagara Falls have reopened after being closed for over two hours following a dump truck striking an overhead sign. Ontario Provincial Police say...

6m ago

2 people injured, including a firefighter, after fire at Leaside building
2 people injured, including a firefighter, after fire at Leaside building

Firefighters are on the scene of a three-alarm fire at a Leaside building. Emergency services were called to 25 Commercial Road just after 12 p.m. on Friday for reports heavy smoke and fire in front...

35m ago

Kate, Princess of Wales, says she's making 'good progress' in cancer treatment
Kate, Princess of Wales, says she's making 'good progress' in cancer treatment

The Princess of Wales said Friday she she is “making good progress” in her cancer treatment and will attend Saturday’s royal Trooping the Colour ceremony, Kate’s first public appearance since her...

40m ago

Record number of candidates as advance voting begins in Toronto-St. Paul's riding
Record number of candidates as advance voting begins in Toronto-St. Paul's riding

Advance voting begins Friday in the federal riding of Toronto-St. Paul's and there is no shortage of candidates for residents to choose from. A record 84 people are on the ballot for the June 24 byelection,...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Extreme heat and humidity on the way
Extreme heat and humidity on the way

Things are about to get really hot and sticky in Toronto. The details in our seven-day forecast

19h ago

5:47
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive

Concerns are being raised over how some car insurance companies are using data from 3rd party phones apps to track your driving performance. Privacy expert, Ann Cavoukian, offers advice on how to protect yourself from this type of data tracking.

2:35
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high

Imran Mubarik, a Cambridge-based driving instructor, loves what he does but is finding it harder to make ends meet. After one insurance policy was dropped he was left scrambling to find an affordable plan. He couldn’t. Pat Taney reports.
5:42
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history

Miss Universe has scrapped a decades old rule on age restrictions. Ahead of the 2024 runway, a Canadian contestant is making waves and history, before even stepping foot onto the stage. Faiza Amin speaks with Lorraine Peters.

2:38
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square

The Yonge-Dundas Square  board says the cost to rename it could be significantly over the city's budget. Why the mayor is ensuring it won't cost taxpayers as some say the money could be better spent elsewhere.
More Videos