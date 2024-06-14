Sudan tops UN envoy’s concerns about children caught in conflicts, with Congo and Haiti next

FILE - United Nation's special representative for children and armed conflict, Virginia Gamba, speaks during a press conference, in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, her first visit to the country. Gamba, the United Nations envoy charged with reporting on violations against children in conflicts around the world said Thursday, June 13, 2024, that first and foremost she is worried about what’s happening to youngsters in war-torn Sudan, followed by Congo and Haiti. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw, File)

By Edith M. Lederer, The Associated Press

Posted June 14, 2024 12:39 am.

Last Updated June 14, 2024 12:42 am.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations envoy charged with reporting on violations against children in conflicts around the world said Thursday that first and foremost she is worried about what’s happening to youngsters in war-torn Sudan, followed by Congo and Haiti.

Virginia Gamba told a news conference officially launching the secretary-general’s annual report and U.N. blacklist of violators that she is also very worried about children caught in Myanmar’s civil war and the spillover into neighboring Bangladesh.

“For the future, on the horizon,” she said, “I’m worried about Somalia and Afghanistan.”

The report for the first time put both Israeli forces and Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants on the blacklist for violating children’s rights in 2023 during Hamas’ Oct. 7 surprise invasion of southern Israel and its massive military retaliation in Gaza that is ongoing.

The U.N. also kept the Russian armed forces and affiliated armed groups on the blacklist for a second year over their killing and maiming of Ukrainian children and attacks on schools and hospitals in 2023.

Gamba said she remains very concerned about the plight of children in the wars in Ukraine and in Gaza, as well as in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

“But the ones that I’m really worried about for, let’s say, the rest of this year and beginning of next year, are first and foremost Sudan, particularly Darfur, and Chad because it is expanding,” she said.

Sudan plunged into conflict in mid-April 2023, when long-simmering tensions between its military and paramilitary leaders broke out in the capital Khartoum and spread to other regions including Darfur, which became synonymous with genocide and war crimes two decades ago. The U.N. says over 14,000 people have been killed and 33,000 injured.

Gamba said their “ferocious armed struggle” led to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces being put on the blacklist for killing and maiming, raping and committing other acts of sexual violence, as well as attacking schools and hospitals. The Sudanese Armed Forces were listed for killing and injuring children and attacking schools and hospitals.

In Congo, the 13,500-strong U.N. peacekeeping force is in the process of withdrawing by the end of December, leaving rebel groups and government forces fighting in its mineral-rich east where security has deteriorated. Gamba said “massive sexual violence” against children is taking place and “is going to swell.”

The new report has Congo’s armed forces and 16 armed groups fighting in the country on the U.N. blacklist for violating children’s rights.

When the U.N. withdrawal is completed, Gamba said, “I lose my eyes.” Though monitoring of abuses will continue, it won’t be the same level of engagement, she said.

The violence in Haiti only became “a situation of concern” for her office in June 2023, Gamba said, so it only monitored violence against children for the last six months of that year. This meant Secretary-General Antonio Guterres didn’t have enough data to decide whether any parties should go on the blacklist.

Gangs have grown in power since the July 7, 2021, assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, and are now estimated to control up to 80% of the capital. The surge in killings, rapes and kidnappings has led to a violent uprising by civilian vigilante group s.

In the report, the U.N. chief expressed deep concern at the “indiscriminate armed gang violence and grave violations against children.” It says the U.N. verified 383 grave violations against 307 children in the last six months of 2023 — 160 boys, 117 girls and 30 whose sex wasn’t known — and it lists about a dozen gangs that were responsible for the violations.

Gamba said she is very concerned because grave violations of children’s rights seem to be “endemic, and particularly systemic (is) the rape of girls.”

Edith M. Lederer, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police say grandson charged in fatal stabbing of his 90-year-old grandfather in Etobicoke
Police say grandson charged in fatal stabbing of his 90-year-old grandfather in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a 32-year-old Toronto man is facing a second-degree murder charge after he allegedly stabbed his 90-year-old grandfather to death at a house in Etobicoke last April Officers were...

7h ago

4 15-year-olds among 5 charged in Toronto, Peel retail store robberies
4 15-year-olds among 5 charged in Toronto, Peel retail store robberies

Four 15-year-olds and a 20-year-old man are facing charges in connection to armed robberies at a jewelry store in Toronto and an electronics store in Mississauga. Investigators say the jewelry store...

5h ago

Panthers hold on to beat Oilers 4-3 and take 3-0 lead in Stanley Cup final
Panthers hold on to beat Oilers 4-3 and take 3-0 lead in Stanley Cup final

Connor McDavid's dream of hoisting a Stanley Cup this spring is turning into a nightmare. Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves as the Florida Panthers held on to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Thursday...

1h ago

'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business
'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business

After working 14 years in the retail industry, Imran Mubarik, who lives in Cambridge decided he needed a change. “I always loved teaching people and I feel as though I’m a good driver, so I decided...

11h ago

Top Stories

Police say grandson charged in fatal stabbing of his 90-year-old grandfather in Etobicoke
Police say grandson charged in fatal stabbing of his 90-year-old grandfather in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a 32-year-old Toronto man is facing a second-degree murder charge after he allegedly stabbed his 90-year-old grandfather to death at a house in Etobicoke last April Officers were...

7h ago

4 15-year-olds among 5 charged in Toronto, Peel retail store robberies
4 15-year-olds among 5 charged in Toronto, Peel retail store robberies

Four 15-year-olds and a 20-year-old man are facing charges in connection to armed robberies at a jewelry store in Toronto and an electronics store in Mississauga. Investigators say the jewelry store...

5h ago

Panthers hold on to beat Oilers 4-3 and take 3-0 lead in Stanley Cup final
Panthers hold on to beat Oilers 4-3 and take 3-0 lead in Stanley Cup final

Connor McDavid's dream of hoisting a Stanley Cup this spring is turning into a nightmare. Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves as the Florida Panthers held on to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Thursday...

1h ago

'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business
'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business

After working 14 years in the retail industry, Imran Mubarik, who lives in Cambridge decided he needed a change. “I always loved teaching people and I feel as though I’m a good driver, so I decided...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Extreme heat and humidity on the way
Extreme heat and humidity on the way

Things are about to get really hot and sticky in Toronto. The details in our seven-day forecast

5h ago

5:47
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive

Concerns are being raised over how some car insurance companies are using data from 3rd party phones apps to track your driving performance. Privacy expert, Ann Cavoukian, offers advice on how to protect yourself from this type of data tracking.

10h ago

2:35
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high

Imran Mubarik, a Cambridge-based driving instructor, loves what he does but is finding it harder to make ends meet. After one insurance policy was dropped he was left scrambling to find an affordable plan. He couldn’t. Pat Taney reports.

11h ago

5:42
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history

Miss Universe has scrapped a decades old rule on age restrictions. Ahead of the 2024 runway, a Canadian contestant is making waves and history, before even stepping foot onto the stage. Faiza Amin speaks with Lorraine Peters.

12h ago

2:38
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square

The Yonge-Dundas Square  board says the cost to rename it could be significantly over the city's budget. Why the mayor is ensuring it won't cost taxpayers as some say the money could be better spent elsewhere.
More Videos