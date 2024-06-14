Who is Alex Jones? The conspiracist and dietary supplement salesman built an empire over decades

FILE - Alex Jones speaks to the media outside the courthouse, in Waterbury, Conn., Sept. 21, 2022. A Houston federal court judge is set to decide, Friday, June 14, 2024, whether to convert Jones’ personal bankruptcy reorganization to a liquidation to help pay off some of the $1.5 billion he owes from lawsuits filed by the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. (AP Photo/Michael Hill, File)

By Juan A. Lozano, The Associated Press

Posted June 14, 2024 12:09 am.

Last Updated June 14, 2024 12:27 am.

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Jones has pushed many conspiracy theories over the last three decades, including that the U.S. government was behind or failed to stop the Oklahoma City bombing and the 9/11 attacks.

As the outlandish nature of his false claims grew, so did his media empire, with annual revenues of up to $80 million, and a fanbase that listens to him on more than 100 radio stations across the United States as well as through his Infowars website and social media.

“I would say that he’s one of the more extreme actors operating in this overall environment of disinformation,” said Nathan Walter, an associate professor at the Department of Communication Studies at Northwestern University.

Now, the king of conspiracies could be dethroned for repeatedly lying on his Infowars programs by saying that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that killed 20 first graders and six teachers was a hoax. A judge in federal court in Houston is set to decide whether to convert Jones’ bankruptcy reorganization to a liquidation to help pay off some of the $1.5 billion he owes from lawsuits filed by the families of the victims.

The bombastic Jones remained defiant ahead of Friday’s court hearing, saying on his Infowars show earlier this month that he’s been “an honorable, straightforward man.”

Born in 1974, Jones grew up in Dallas. His father was a dentist and his mother was a homemaker. As a teenager, his family moved to Austin.

It was there, in a city with the unofficial motto of “Keep Austin Weird,” that Jones, fresh out of high school, started broadcasting on a public-access television channel in the 1990s. He began promoting conspiracies about the U.S. government and false claims about a secret New World Order, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Jones was influenced in part by the 1971 book “None Dare Call It Conspiracy,” which claims shadowy forces control the government, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

In 1996, Jones began working for radio station KJFK in Austin. He was fired after three years because his viewpoints made it difficult to get sponsors for his show, according to the Austin Chronicle.

After his firing, Jones began broadcasting from home on his Infowars website, buying the domain name for $9.

Jones has been successful because he effectively adapted to the changing media landscape and benefited from social media and the rise of podcasting, Walter said.

“He is very appealing in how he talks to his listeners. It feels as if they’re part of a community, they’re part of a friend group,” Walter said.

In 2004, Jones had two employees and a tiny office in south Austin. In 2007, he formed Free Speech Systems, to run his growing media business, according to court records in his bankruptcy cases. By 2010, Jones had over 60 employees. Free Speech Systems also filed for bankruptcy reorganization after the Sandy Hook lawsuits.

Jones’ company has four studios in Austin that broadcast his shows as well as a warehouse for the products he sells, according to court records.

In 2013, Jones focused on selling dietary supplements with such names as Infowars Life Brain Force Plus and Infowars Life Super Male Vitality.

“Most of (Free Speech Systems’) revenue to this day (about 80%) comes from sales of dietary supplements,” according to court records.

After the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims sued Jones in 2018, various social media sites, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube banned Jones from their platforms. After Elon Musk bought Twitter and changed the name to X, he restored Jones’ account in December.

Walter said he didn’t think the social media bans had much negative impact on Jones. If a judge decides to liquidate his assets on Friday, that likely won’t stop Jones from spreading misinformation, Walter said.

“The biggest takeaway from the first moment when we were introduced to Alex Jones until (Friday’s) hearing happens: It tells us more about us as a society, our vulnerabilities, our susceptibilities than actually something unique about Alex Jones,” Walter said. “There are other people. Maybe not everyone is as gifted and talented in using his platform to spread these lies, but there are other people like Alex Jones.”

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

Juan A. Lozano, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police say grandson charged in fatal stabbing of his 90-year-old grandfather in Etobicoke
Police say grandson charged in fatal stabbing of his 90-year-old grandfather in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a 32-year-old Toronto man is facing a second-degree murder charge after he allegedly stabbed his 90-year-old grandfather to death at a house in Etobicoke last April Officers were...

7h ago

4 15-year-olds among 5 charged in Toronto, Peel retail store robberies
4 15-year-olds among 5 charged in Toronto, Peel retail store robberies

Four 15-year-olds and a 20-year-old man are facing charges in connection to armed robberies at a jewelry store in Toronto and an electronics store in Mississauga. Investigators say the jewelry store...

5h ago

Panthers hold on to beat Oilers 4-3 and take 3-0 lead in Stanley Cup final
Panthers hold on to beat Oilers 4-3 and take 3-0 lead in Stanley Cup final

Connor McDavid's dream of hoisting a Stanley Cup this spring is turning into a nightmare. Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves as the Florida Panthers held on to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Thursday...

1h ago

'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business
'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business

After working 14 years in the retail industry, Imran Mubarik, who lives in Cambridge decided he needed a change. “I always loved teaching people and I feel as though I’m a good driver, so I decided...

11h ago

Top Stories

Police say grandson charged in fatal stabbing of his 90-year-old grandfather in Etobicoke
Police say grandson charged in fatal stabbing of his 90-year-old grandfather in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a 32-year-old Toronto man is facing a second-degree murder charge after he allegedly stabbed his 90-year-old grandfather to death at a house in Etobicoke last April Officers were...

7h ago

4 15-year-olds among 5 charged in Toronto, Peel retail store robberies
4 15-year-olds among 5 charged in Toronto, Peel retail store robberies

Four 15-year-olds and a 20-year-old man are facing charges in connection to armed robberies at a jewelry store in Toronto and an electronics store in Mississauga. Investigators say the jewelry store...

5h ago

Panthers hold on to beat Oilers 4-3 and take 3-0 lead in Stanley Cup final
Panthers hold on to beat Oilers 4-3 and take 3-0 lead in Stanley Cup final

Connor McDavid's dream of hoisting a Stanley Cup this spring is turning into a nightmare. Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves as the Florida Panthers held on to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Thursday...

1h ago

'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business
'I can barely make ends meet:' Teaching Canadians how to drive is a costly business

After working 14 years in the retail industry, Imran Mubarik, who lives in Cambridge decided he needed a change. “I always loved teaching people and I feel as though I’m a good driver, so I decided...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Extreme heat and humidity on the way
Extreme heat and humidity on the way

Things are about to get really hot and sticky in Toronto. The details in our seven-day forecast

5h ago

5:47
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive

Concerns are being raised over how some car insurance companies are using data from 3rd party phones apps to track your driving performance. Privacy expert, Ann Cavoukian, offers advice on how to protect yourself from this type of data tracking.

10h ago

2:35
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high

Imran Mubarik, a Cambridge-based driving instructor, loves what he does but is finding it harder to make ends meet. After one insurance policy was dropped he was left scrambling to find an affordable plan. He couldn’t. Pat Taney reports.

11h ago

5:42
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history

Miss Universe has scrapped a decades old rule on age restrictions. Ahead of the 2024 runway, a Canadian contestant is making waves and history, before even stepping foot onto the stage. Faiza Amin speaks with Lorraine Peters.

12h ago

2:38
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square

The Yonge-Dundas Square  board says the cost to rename it could be significantly over the city's budget. Why the mayor is ensuring it won't cost taxpayers as some say the money could be better spent elsewhere.
More Videos