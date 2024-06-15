Cyprus says no let-up to fiscal discipline course as S&P raises country’s credit rating to BBB+

By The Associated Press

Posted June 15, 2024 4:49 am.

Last Updated June 15, 2024 4:56 am.

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus said Saturday it won’t let up on a course of strict fiscal discipline while supporting economically vulnerable groups and the middle class after credit ratings agency Standard & Poor”s upgraded the country’s rating to BBB+ from BBB.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said the ratings upgrade affirms the “correctness” of his government’s economic policy of responsible fiscal policies, banking sector stability and continuous reforms.

The agency also kept the outlook for Cyprus as positive, meaning that further upgrades could be possible over the next two years if banks continue to reduce the number of bad loans that burden them — a vestige of the 2013 financial crisis — and Cyprus continues to shrink its current account deficit.

“Access to international markets and attracting foreign investments, among other things, are essential elements to keeping the Cypriot economy on a growth trajectory,” Christodoulides said in a statement.

Outlining its rationale for the upgrade, S&P said in a statement Friday that it forecasts the Cypriot economy to grow by an average of 3% of gross domestic product over the next three years.

The agency also projects the country’s debt to fall below 60% by 2027, thanks to strong fiscal surpluses averaging 2.1% of GDP over the next three years, “our strongest forecast across all 20 eurozone members.”

The agency said its upgrade is also due to Cypriot banks’ efforts to strengthen their financial position through cost-cutting initiatives and moving away from non-resident depositors following the financial crisis that drove the island nation to the brink of bankruptcy.

S&P said Cyprus’ increasingly diversified economy in recent years — including the nascent information and communications technology sector — has allowed the country to shrug off the impacts of the global pandemic, the imposition of EU sanctions against Russia following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the most recent Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Tourism, a key economic driver, is holding firm, with arrivals close to record levels last year.

S&P warned that it could revise the outlook on Cyprus if the country’s commitment to reducing its public debt wavers or its structural reform progress stalls, which could delay European Union funding.

The S&P upgrade comes a week after agency Fitch also raised Cyprus rating to BBB+ on the strength of the country’s heightened ability to withstand financial shocks, a commitment to fiscal discipline and a more robust banking sector.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document
Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document

Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach is accused of sexually assaulting three different complainants in alleged incidents that took place in Toronto and Aurora, Ont., a court document filed...

12h ago

Bar patron blacked out after being served 'special drink,' bartender charged with sex assault: police
Bar patron blacked out after being served 'special drink,' bartender charged with sex assault: police

A bartender at a downtown Toronto hotel has been charged after he allegedly served a patron a stupefying beverage he called his "special drink" and then sexually assaulted the person, Toronto police said....

11h ago

Suspect wanted for allegedly throwing beer bottle at victim's head in downtown Toronto
Suspect wanted for allegedly throwing beer bottle at victim's head in downtown Toronto

A woman is wanted in connection to an assault in which a victim was struck in the head with a beer bottle. Toronto police say they were called to a restaurant on May 17 just before midnight in the area...

12h ago

2 of 5 ferries out of service ahead of busy weekend on Toronto Islands
2 of 5 ferries out of service ahead of busy weekend on Toronto Islands

The City of Toronto says two out of its five ferries will be out of service ahead of a busy weekend on the Toronto Islands. City staff say the extra ferries they ordinarily use for surge demand will...

13h ago

Top Stories

Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document
Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document

Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach is accused of sexually assaulting three different complainants in alleged incidents that took place in Toronto and Aurora, Ont., a court document filed...

12h ago

Bar patron blacked out after being served 'special drink,' bartender charged with sex assault: police
Bar patron blacked out after being served 'special drink,' bartender charged with sex assault: police

A bartender at a downtown Toronto hotel has been charged after he allegedly served a patron a stupefying beverage he called his "special drink" and then sexually assaulted the person, Toronto police said....

11h ago

Suspect wanted for allegedly throwing beer bottle at victim's head in downtown Toronto
Suspect wanted for allegedly throwing beer bottle at victim's head in downtown Toronto

A woman is wanted in connection to an assault in which a victim was struck in the head with a beer bottle. Toronto police say they were called to a restaurant on May 17 just before midnight in the area...

12h ago

2 of 5 ferries out of service ahead of busy weekend on Toronto Islands
2 of 5 ferries out of service ahead of busy weekend on Toronto Islands

The City of Toronto says two out of its five ferries will be out of service ahead of a busy weekend on the Toronto Islands. City staff say the extra ferries they ordinarily use for surge demand will...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Nice weekend ahead of widespread heat wave
Nice weekend ahead of widespread heat wave

A pleasant weekend ahead, but some serious heat will follow next week. Find out how hot it will get in our seven-day forecast.

9h ago

2:33
Drastic drop in condo sales amid record listings in GTA
Drastic drop in condo sales amid record listings in GTA

The number of condo units for sale in the GTA have hit record highs but buyers are not biting. Shauna Hunt with a look at why the market appears to be flatlining

12h ago

3:26
The Real McCoy continues its legacy in Scarborough in a new location
The Real McCoy continues its legacy in Scarborough in a new location

The Real McCoy is a Scarborough institution. As part of the Citytv original documentary Veracity: The Melting Pot, Nick Westoll explains the special place this restaurant has for thousands not only in the east end, but all across Toronto.

17h ago

2:08
Extreme heat and humidity on the way
Extreme heat and humidity on the way

Things are about to get really hot and sticky in Toronto. The details in our seven-day forecast
5:47
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive

Concerns are being raised over how some car insurance companies are using data from 3rd party phones apps to track your driving performance. Privacy expert, Ann Cavoukian, offers advice on how to protect yourself from this type of data tracking.

More Videos