Derek Jeter’s New York castle might finally have a buyer

FILE - This May 5, 2004 photo shows the Tiedemann Castle in Greenwood Lake, N.Y., owned by former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter. Jeter has found a potential buyer for his New York castle after the sprawling lakefront property had its price tag slashed by more than half. The property, known as Tiedemann Castle, went into contract with a buyer in late May 2024, after the asking price was lowered to $6.3 million. It was first listed around about six years ago for more than $14 million and had at one point failed to sell at auction. (Tony Savino/Times Herald-Record via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 15, 2024 12:27 pm.

Last Updated June 15, 2024 12:42 pm.

GREENWOOD LAKE, N.Y. (AP) — Former New York Yankees superstar Derek Jeter has found a potential buyer for his New York castle after the sprawling lakefront property had its price tag slashed by more than half.

The property, known as Tiedemann Castle, went into contract with a buyer in late May after the asking price was lowered to $6.3 million. It was first listed around about six years ago for more than $14 million and had at one point failed to sell at auction.

The home in Greenwood Lake, a bucolic expanse in New York near the New Jersey border, is made up of three parcels with six bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, and includes extensive gardens, a lagoon and an infinity pool, according to the listing.

Diane Mitchell, the listing agent for the property, declined to comment on the pending deal.

Jeter retired from the Yankees in 2014.

The Associated Press

