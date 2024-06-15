Gathering commemorates 17 lives lost in western Manitoba bus crash a year ago

An elderly man pauses before Sunday service at St. George's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, in Dauphin, Man., Sunday, June 18, 2023. A ceremony is set for Saturday afternoon to remember 17 people who died in a bus crash in western Manitoba on June 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 15, 2024 7:00 am.

Last Updated June 15, 2024 7:12 am.

DAUPHIN, Man. — A ceremony is set for this afternoon to remember 17 people who died in a bus crash in western Manitoba.

Families of the victims have been working on a monument, which will be unveiled at a park in the city of Dauphin.

The bus had 25 people on board and was carrying seniors to a casino near the town of Carberry when it collided with a semi-trailer while crossing the Trans-Canada Highway

RCMP have said the semi-trailer had the right of way, and their investigation is now in the hands of Crown attorneys who will decide whether to lay charges.

The Mounties say they may never be able to talk to the bus driver, who was among the survivors who suffered severe injuries

The Manitoba government is examining three options to improve safety at the intersection — a wider median, a roundabout and a new design that would require people entering the Trans-Canada Highway to turn right instead of going straight or left.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2024

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document
Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document

Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach is accused of sexually assaulting three different complainants in alleged incidents that took place in Toronto and Aurora, Ont., a court document filed...

14h ago

Bar patron blacked out after being served 'special drink,' bartender charged with sex assault: police
Bar patron blacked out after being served 'special drink,' bartender charged with sex assault: police

A bartender at a downtown Toronto hotel has been charged after he allegedly served a patron a stupefying beverage he called his "special drink" and then sexually assaulted the person, Toronto police said....

13h ago

Suspect wanted for allegedly throwing beer bottle at victim's head in downtown Toronto
Suspect wanted for allegedly throwing beer bottle at victim's head in downtown Toronto

A woman is wanted in connection to an assault in which a victim was struck in the head with a beer bottle. Toronto police say they were called to a restaurant on May 17 just before midnight in the area...

13h ago

2 of 5 ferries out of service ahead of busy weekend on Toronto Islands
2 of 5 ferries out of service ahead of busy weekend on Toronto Islands

The City of Toronto says two out of its five ferries will be out of service ahead of a busy weekend on the Toronto Islands. City staff say the extra ferries they ordinarily use for surge demand will...

14h ago

Top Stories

Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document
Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document

Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach is accused of sexually assaulting three different complainants in alleged incidents that took place in Toronto and Aurora, Ont., a court document filed...

14h ago

Bar patron blacked out after being served 'special drink,' bartender charged with sex assault: police
Bar patron blacked out after being served 'special drink,' bartender charged with sex assault: police

A bartender at a downtown Toronto hotel has been charged after he allegedly served a patron a stupefying beverage he called his "special drink" and then sexually assaulted the person, Toronto police said....

13h ago

Suspect wanted for allegedly throwing beer bottle at victim's head in downtown Toronto
Suspect wanted for allegedly throwing beer bottle at victim's head in downtown Toronto

A woman is wanted in connection to an assault in which a victim was struck in the head with a beer bottle. Toronto police say they were called to a restaurant on May 17 just before midnight in the area...

13h ago

2 of 5 ferries out of service ahead of busy weekend on Toronto Islands
2 of 5 ferries out of service ahead of busy weekend on Toronto Islands

The City of Toronto says two out of its five ferries will be out of service ahead of a busy weekend on the Toronto Islands. City staff say the extra ferries they ordinarily use for surge demand will...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Nice weekend ahead of widespread heat wave
Nice weekend ahead of widespread heat wave

A pleasant weekend ahead, but some serious heat will follow next week. Find out how hot it will get in our seven-day forecast.

10h ago

2:33
Drastic drop in condo sales amid record listings in GTA
Drastic drop in condo sales amid record listings in GTA

The number of condo units for sale in the GTA have hit record highs but buyers are not biting. Shauna Hunt with a look at why the market appears to be flatlining

13h ago

3:26
The Real McCoy continues its legacy in Scarborough in a new location
The Real McCoy continues its legacy in Scarborough in a new location

The Real McCoy is a Scarborough institution. As part of the Citytv original documentary Veracity: The Melting Pot, Nick Westoll explains the special place this restaurant has for thousands not only in the east end, but all across Toronto.

19h ago

2:08
Extreme heat and humidity on the way
Extreme heat and humidity on the way

Things are about to get really hot and sticky in Toronto. The details in our seven-day forecast
5:47
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive

Concerns are being raised over how some car insurance companies are using data from 3rd party phones apps to track your driving performance. Privacy expert, Ann Cavoukian, offers advice on how to protect yourself from this type of data tracking.

More Videos