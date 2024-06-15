German police shoot to death an Afghan man who killed a compatriot, then attacked soccer fans

Police officers walk on a side walk next to an apartment building in Wolmirstedt, Germany, Saturday, June 15, 2024. German police say they shot to death an Afghan man after he fatally attacked a compatriot and later wounded three people watching the televised opening game of the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in a town in the east of the country. The 27-year-old man attacked another Afghan with a “knife-like object” in Wolmirstedt, a small town about 130 kilometers west of Berlin, on Friday evening, police said. (Thomas Schulz/dpa via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 15, 2024 10:09 am.

Last Updated June 15, 2024 10:26 am.

BERLIN (AP) — German police shot to death an Afghan man after he fatally attacked a compatriot and later wounded three people watching the televised opening game of the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in eastern Germany, police said Saturday.

The 27-year-old Afghan citizen first attacked a 23-year-old compatriot with a “knife-like object” in Wolmirstedt, a small town about 130 kilometers (80 miles) west of Berlin, on Friday evening, police said. The victim later died of his wounds.

The man later attacked a group of people watching the soccer game between Germany and Scotland in the yard of private house, injuring three German men, two of them seriously, police said.

Police said the assailant, still armed with the same object, also attacked officers called to the scene. Two of the officers shot and wounded the man, who died soon after in a hospital.

Police said the motive for the attacks was unclear. The Interior Ministry in Saxony-Anhalt state, which includes Wolmirstedt, said police had increased their presence across the state. The soccer tournament is taking place in cities across Germany and runs through July 14.

The Associated Press

