Connection milestone reached by crews of Gordie Howe bridge between Windsor and Detroit

Gordie Howe bridge construction crews can be seen working as the remaining edge girders get installed, connecting the two sides of the bridge between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan. X / Gordie Howe International Bridge
Gordie Howe bridge construction crews can be seen working as the remaining edge girders get installed, connecting the two sides of the bridge between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan. X / Gordie Howe International Bridge

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 15, 2024 12:30 pm.

Last Updated June 15, 2024 1:06 pm.

Construction crews building the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan have reached a major milestone connecting the two ends of the project.

According to updates posted on the bridge’s X account, engineers and ironworkers from Canada and the United States of America finished installing the remaining edge girders that allow for the final deck gap to be built.

“Canadian and U.S. ironworkers shake hands across the border as the #GordieHoweBridge deck officially becomes an international crossing, connecting our two great countries,” one of the posts said while showing a photo of two workers on the bridge structure.

Construction of the six-lane, $6.4-billion bridge began in 2018. It was supposed to be finished in 2024, but in January officials said the target opening got pushed back to September 2025. However, major construction is set to be done sometime this year.

Related:

Authorities said crews are in the ninth step of a 13-step construction process. The installation of precast concrete panels and soffit panels, re-stressing cables, the removal of construction equipment, outfitting the bridge with fire, electrical, drainage, signage and lighting systems, finishing a multi-use path, and paving all still need to be done.

Once finished, officials said the bridge will have the longest main span of any North American cable-stayed bridge. The total length of the bridge is around 2.5 kilometres.

The Gordie Howe bridge will join the privately owned Ambassador Bridge as the second span connecting Windsor and Detroit.

The Ambassador Bridge is considered the busiest U.S.-Canadian border crossing, carrying 25 per cent of all trade between the two countries. It plays a critical role in the auto manufacturing sector.

With files from The Associated Press

Top Stories

Bar patron blacked out after being served 'special drink,' bartender charged with sex assault: police
Bar patron blacked out after being served 'special drink,' bartender charged with sex assault: police

A bartender at a downtown Toronto hotel has been charged after he allegedly served a patron a stupefying beverage he called his "special drink" and then sexually assaulted the person, Toronto police said....

19h ago

Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document
Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document

Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach is accused of sexually assaulting three different complainants in alleged incidents that took place in Toronto and Aurora, Ont., a court document filed...

20h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Taste of Little Italy, Toronto Beaches Ribfest begin
Weekend need-to-know: Taste of Little Italy, Toronto Beaches Ribfest begin

Here is a list of major events, TTC and GO Transit closures, and Toronto road closures for the weekend of June 15 and 16, 2024.

4h ago

2 of 5 ferries out of service ahead of busy weekend on Toronto Islands
2 of 5 ferries out of service ahead of busy weekend on Toronto Islands

The City of Toronto says two out of its five ferries will be out of service ahead of a busy weekend on the Toronto Islands. City staff say the extra ferries they ordinarily use for surge demand will...

20h ago

