Construction crews building the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan have reached a major milestone connecting the two ends of the project.

According to updates posted on the bridge’s X account, engineers and ironworkers from Canada and the United States of America finished installing the remaining edge girders that allow for the final deck gap to be built.

“Canadian and U.S. ironworkers shake hands across the border as the #GordieHoweBridge deck officially becomes an international crossing, connecting our two great countries,” one of the posts said while showing a photo of two workers on the bridge structure.

Construction of the six-lane, $6.4-billion bridge began in 2018. It was supposed to be finished in 2024, but in January officials said the target opening got pushed back to September 2025. However, major construction is set to be done sometime this year.

Authorities said crews are in the ninth step of a 13-step construction process. The installation of precast concrete panels and soffit panels, re-stressing cables, the removal of construction equipment, outfitting the bridge with fire, electrical, drainage, signage and lighting systems, finishing a multi-use path, and paving all still need to be done.

Once finished, officials said the bridge will have the longest main span of any North American cable-stayed bridge. The total length of the bridge is around 2.5 kilometres.

The Gordie Howe bridge will join the privately owned Ambassador Bridge as the second span connecting Windsor and Detroit.

The Ambassador Bridge is considered the busiest U.S.-Canadian border crossing, carrying 25 per cent of all trade between the two countries. It plays a critical role in the auto manufacturing sector.

With files from The Associated Press

