Iran swaps EU diplomat, another man for Sweden freeing Iranian convicted over ’88 mass executions

This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)

By Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

Posted June 15, 2024 7:37 am.

Last Updated June 15, 2024 8:26 am.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran and Sweden carried out a prisoner swap Saturday that saw Tehran release a European Union diplomat and another man for an Iranian convicted in Stockholm of committing war crimes over his part in 1988 mass executions in the Islamic Republic.

The arrest of Hamid Nouri by Sweden in 2019 as he traveled there as a tourist likely sparked the detentions of the two Swedes, part of a long-running strategy by Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution to use those with ties abroad as chip in negotiations with the West.

As Iranian state television claimed without evidence that Nouri had been “illegally detained,” Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson described the detentions of diplomat Johan Floderus and Saeed Azizi as a “hell on earth” the two men faced.

“Iran has made these Swedes pawns in a cynical negotiation game with the aim of getting the Iranian citizen Hamid Nouri ​​released from Sweden,” Kristersson said. “It has been clear all along that this operation would require difficult decisions, now the government has made those decisions.”

Oman, a sultanate on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, mediated the release, its state-run news agency reported. Oman long has served as an interlocutor between Iran and the West.

In 2022, the Stockholm District Court sentenced Nouri to life in prison over his role in the executions. It identified him as an assistant to the deputy prosecutor at the Gohardasht prison outside the Iranian city of Karaj.

The 1988 mass executions came at the end of Iran’s long war with Iraq. After Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini accepted a United Nations-brokered cease-fire, members of the Iranian opposition group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, heavily armed by Saddam Hussein, stormed across the Iranian border in a surprise attack.

Iran ultimately blunted their assault, but the attack set the stage for the sham retrials of political prisoners, militants and others that would become known as “death commissions.”

International rights groups estimate that as many as 5,000 people were executed. Iran has never fully acknowledged the executions, apparently carried out on Khomeini’s orders, though some argue that other top officials were effectively in charge in the months before his 1989 death.

Late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, killed in a helicopter crash in May, also was involved in the mass executions.

Floderus’ family said he was arrested in April 2022 at the Tehran airport while returning from a vacation with friends. Floderus had been held for months before his family and others went public with his detention.

Azizi’s case was not as prominent as Floderus’. In February, the group Human Rights Activists in Iran reported that the dual Iranian-Swedish national had been sentenced to five years in prison by Tehran’s Revolutionary Court on charges of “assembly and collusion against national security.” The group said Azizi has cancer.

The EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, praised the release of the two men.

“Other EU citizens are still arbitrarily detained in Iran,” he wrote on the social platform X. “We’ll continue to work for their freedom together” with other EU states.

Iran long has contended it doesn’t hold prisoners to use in negotiations, despite years and multiple swaps with the U.S. and other nations showing otherwise.

___

Associated Press writers Amir Vahdat in Tehran, Iran, and Jari Tanner in Helsinki contributed to this report.

Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document
Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document

Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach is accused of sexually assaulting three different complainants in alleged incidents that took place in Toronto and Aurora, Ont., a court document filed...

15h ago

Bar patron blacked out after being served 'special drink,' bartender charged with sex assault: police
Bar patron blacked out after being served 'special drink,' bartender charged with sex assault: police

A bartender at a downtown Toronto hotel has been charged after he allegedly served a patron a stupefying beverage he called his "special drink" and then sexually assaulted the person, Toronto police said....

14h ago

Suspect wanted for allegedly throwing beer bottle at victim's head in downtown Toronto
Suspect wanted for allegedly throwing beer bottle at victim's head in downtown Toronto

A woman is wanted in connection to an assault in which a victim was struck in the head with a beer bottle. Toronto police say they were called to a restaurant on May 17 just before midnight in the area...

15h ago

2 of 5 ferries out of service ahead of busy weekend on Toronto Islands
2 of 5 ferries out of service ahead of busy weekend on Toronto Islands

The City of Toronto says two out of its five ferries will be out of service ahead of a busy weekend on the Toronto Islands. City staff say the extra ferries they ordinarily use for surge demand will...

16h ago

Top Stories

Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document
Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document

Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach is accused of sexually assaulting three different complainants in alleged incidents that took place in Toronto and Aurora, Ont., a court document filed...

15h ago

Bar patron blacked out after being served 'special drink,' bartender charged with sex assault: police
Bar patron blacked out after being served 'special drink,' bartender charged with sex assault: police

A bartender at a downtown Toronto hotel has been charged after he allegedly served a patron a stupefying beverage he called his "special drink" and then sexually assaulted the person, Toronto police said....

14h ago

Suspect wanted for allegedly throwing beer bottle at victim's head in downtown Toronto
Suspect wanted for allegedly throwing beer bottle at victim's head in downtown Toronto

A woman is wanted in connection to an assault in which a victim was struck in the head with a beer bottle. Toronto police say they were called to a restaurant on May 17 just before midnight in the area...

15h ago

2 of 5 ferries out of service ahead of busy weekend on Toronto Islands
2 of 5 ferries out of service ahead of busy weekend on Toronto Islands

The City of Toronto says two out of its five ferries will be out of service ahead of a busy weekend on the Toronto Islands. City staff say the extra ferries they ordinarily use for surge demand will...

16h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Nice weekend ahead of widespread heat wave
Nice weekend ahead of widespread heat wave

A pleasant weekend ahead, but some serious heat will follow next week. Find out how hot it will get in our seven-day forecast.

12h ago

2:33
Drastic drop in condo sales amid record listings in GTA
Drastic drop in condo sales amid record listings in GTA

The number of condo units for sale in the GTA have hit record highs but buyers are not biting. Shauna Hunt with a look at why the market appears to be flatlining

15h ago

3:26
The Real McCoy continues its legacy in Scarborough in a new location
The Real McCoy continues its legacy in Scarborough in a new location

The Real McCoy is a Scarborough institution. As part of the Citytv original documentary Veracity: The Melting Pot, Nick Westoll explains the special place this restaurant has for thousands not only in the east end, but all across Toronto.

20h ago

2:08
Extreme heat and humidity on the way
Extreme heat and humidity on the way

Things are about to get really hot and sticky in Toronto. The details in our seven-day forecast
5:47
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive

Concerns are being raised over how some car insurance companies are using data from 3rd party phones apps to track your driving performance. Privacy expert, Ann Cavoukian, offers advice on how to protect yourself from this type of data tracking.

More Videos