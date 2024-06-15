LCBO workers vote 97 per cent in favour of a strike

LCBO workers have voted 97 per cent in favour of going on strike.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union, which represents the workers, says more than 8,000 members took part in the vote but did not say when potential job action could begin, adding it has yet to file a no-board report in its talks with the government.

Colleen MacLeod, the head of the union’s bargaining committee, told CityNews last month the two sides were “very far apart.”

Talks on a new contract have been ongoing since March with the big sticking point being assurances that jobs won’t be lost as a result of the Ford government’s push to sell alcohol in convenience stores.

Premier Doug Ford recently announced that sales of beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails would be allowed in convenience stores and all grocery stores by 2026. Officials said at that time the LCBO would still be the only place to buy high-alcohol spirits, and it would remain a wholesaler.

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy has previously said the government has no plans to privatize the LCBO.

Files from Richard Southern were used in this report