Milan menswear seeks reassurance in nostalgia and artisanal craft, from Fendi to Dolce&Gabbana

A model wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Nicola Marfisi).

By Colleen Barry, The Associated Press

Posted June 15, 2024 12:39 pm.

Last Updated June 15, 2024 1:12 pm.

MILAN (AP) — Amid ongoing wars, hardening political divides and accelerating climate change, Milan designers made a play for escapism on the second day Saturday of Milan Fashion Week, mostly menswear previews for Spring-Summer 2025.

Many took inspiration from decades that now seem more reassuring, when the future brimmed with possibility. That future is now, and reality has hit. The message of climate change has penetrated the style studios: Men are offered thigh-baring shorts, open-weave tops and shoes, and inventive construction that permits ventilation on demand. Despite the seriousness of it all, fashion houses seemed to be saying: “Have fun.” The missing ingredient: exuberance.

Dolce & Gabbana offer summer elegance

Dolce & Gabbana’s collection for next summer was as smooth as a saxophone solo on the runway soundtrack. Loose silhouettes and artisanal weaving spelled summer ease.

Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana created looks for the toniest Italian seaside destinations, from the Amalfi Coast to the Venetian Lido and Liguria’s Portofino. The designers said in notes they took inspiration from “Italy’s golden period,” of the 1950s, epitomized by Marcello Mastroianni.

The runway star this season were the weaves: woven raffia jackets, shirts and tunics in summer shades of tan-and-black, echoed in the footwear and bags, that played well against pretty scalloped crocheted knitwear and leather weaves. The silhouette had a strong supporting role, harkening to a bygone era with ample pleated trousers rolled to a casual cuff. Boxy tops balanced with shorter shorts. Bold diagonal stripes hit a nostalgic chord.

Clean linens and suedes maintained the collection’s quiet tones, broken up by occasional bursts of coral beading and sequins. The nature-inspired color palette included soothing juxtapositions of eggplant and wine, forest green and olive.

Fendi waxes nostalgic

Models strolled through a path created by six spinning mirrored pillars offering a kaleidoscopic view of a Fendi’s menswear collection that waxed nostalgic with mixed plaids, stripes and geometric prints.

The menswear silhouette by artistic director Silvia Venturini Fendi spoke to a yesteryear when shirts-and-ties were de rigueur, but not only. The bygone staples were updated with oversized shirts sticking out beneath light-weight bombers, paired with straight trousers or Bermuda shorts. Garment architectures gave an inventive edge, in asymmetric knitwear that buttoned down the shoulder for a peek-a-boo effect, or sleeves that slashed open at the elbow to convert from long to short, warm to cool.

Broad diagonal stripes on plaid recalled the 1970s, while a new, invented Fendi crest repeated for a geometric print. The soothing color palette of khaki, lime and sand, with pops of peach, provided monochrome palate cleansers from the busy patterns. Leather slip-on footwear or paneled sneakers finished the looks, accessorized with soft shoppers or a tidy patchwork bag made from leather cutoffs from Fendi workshops.

The runway show this season moved from the brand’s intimate showroom to a new 7,000-square-meter (75,000-square-foot) space that show notes say has been recognized for its energy and environmental design. Despite the change in locale, hundreds of screaming, eager K-pop fans managed the trek to greet artists like Stray Kids’ Bang Chan.

MSGM projects optimism at 15

MSGM brand founder Massimo Giorgetti woke up the fashion crowd with loud bursts of paintballs splattering colors on glass walls, his way of spreading positive energy.

As his brand celebrates 15 years, Giorgetti said the new collection — Spring-Summer 2025 for men, Resort 2025 for women —aims “to ask everyone to reflect on now and look to a new horizon, hoping that it will be better than today.”

The collection projects optimism with bold stripes, big collars, daisy prints, intarsia knitwear and playful illustrations by British artist Luke Edward Hall. The looks are youthful, with full short skirts and mariner T-shirts for her, or a knit vest with a sun sail and sea motifs worn with khakis for him. But there is also a sophistication, for example, in a long knit dress accented by a yellow wave down the side, or a bright red suit made youthful with a peek of colorful boxer waistband.

“It is not an easy moment,’’ Giorgetti said. “I really hope this collection is an escape.”

Colleen Barry, The Associated Press




















Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bar patron blacked out after being served 'special drink,' bartender charged with sex assault: police
Bar patron blacked out after being served 'special drink,' bartender charged with sex assault: police

A bartender at a downtown Toronto hotel has been charged after he allegedly served a patron a stupefying beverage he called his "special drink" and then sexually assaulted the person, Toronto police said....

19h ago

Connection milestone reached by crews of Gordie Howe bridge between Windsor and Detroit
Connection milestone reached by crews of Gordie Howe bridge between Windsor and Detroit

In social media posts on Friday, pictures showed crews installing the final edge girders that connect the two sides of the Gordie Howe bridge.

42m ago

Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document
Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document

Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach is accused of sexually assaulting three different complainants in alleged incidents that took place in Toronto and Aurora, Ont., a court document filed...

20h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Taste of Little Italy, Toronto Beaches Ribfest begin
Weekend need-to-know: Taste of Little Italy, Toronto Beaches Ribfest begin

Here is a list of major events, TTC and GO Transit closures, and Toronto road closures for the weekend of June 15 and 16, 2024.

4h ago

Top Stories

Bar patron blacked out after being served 'special drink,' bartender charged with sex assault: police
Bar patron blacked out after being served 'special drink,' bartender charged with sex assault: police

A bartender at a downtown Toronto hotel has been charged after he allegedly served a patron a stupefying beverage he called his "special drink" and then sexually assaulted the person, Toronto police said....

19h ago

Connection milestone reached by crews of Gordie Howe bridge between Windsor and Detroit
Connection milestone reached by crews of Gordie Howe bridge between Windsor and Detroit

In social media posts on Friday, pictures showed crews installing the final edge girders that connect the two sides of the Gordie Howe bridge.

42m ago

Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document
Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document

Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach is accused of sexually assaulting three different complainants in alleged incidents that took place in Toronto and Aurora, Ont., a court document filed...

20h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Taste of Little Italy, Toronto Beaches Ribfest begin
Weekend need-to-know: Taste of Little Italy, Toronto Beaches Ribfest begin

Here is a list of major events, TTC and GO Transit closures, and Toronto road closures for the weekend of June 15 and 16, 2024.

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Nice weekend ahead of widespread heat wave
Nice weekend ahead of widespread heat wave

A pleasant weekend ahead, but some serious heat will follow next week. Find out how hot it will get in our seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:33
Drastic drop in condo sales amid record listings in GTA
Drastic drop in condo sales amid record listings in GTA

The number of condo units for sale in the GTA have hit record highs but buyers are not biting. Shauna Hunt with a look at why the market appears to be flatlining

20h ago

3:26
The Real McCoy continues its legacy in Scarborough in a new location
The Real McCoy continues its legacy in Scarborough in a new location

The Real McCoy is a Scarborough institution. As part of the Citytv original documentary Veracity: The Melting Pot, Nick Westoll explains the special place this restaurant has for thousands not only in the east end, but all across Toronto.
2:08
Extreme heat and humidity on the way
Extreme heat and humidity on the way

Things are about to get really hot and sticky in Toronto. The details in our seven-day forecast
5:47
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive

Concerns are being raised over how some car insurance companies are using data from 3rd party phones apps to track your driving performance. Privacy expert, Ann Cavoukian, offers advice on how to protect yourself from this type of data tracking.

More Videos