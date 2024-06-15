Police searching for man in early morning North York assault

Police are searching for a man in connection with an assault in North York.

Investigators say at around 5:30 a.m. on June 15 a man followed the victim off a TTC bus in the area of Don Mills Road and Van Horne Avenue and approached them from behind. The victim was then allegedly assaulted with an unknown object.

Police say a passerby witnessed the incident and came to the victim’s defence as the man fled the scene.

The suspect is described as Asian, 20 to 30 years old, approximately five-foot-eight and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.