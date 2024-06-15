Police searching for man in early morning North York assault

A Toronto police cruiser
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By John Marchesan

Posted June 15, 2024 10:08 pm.

Last Updated June 15, 2024 10:13 pm.

Police are searching for a man in connection with an assault in North York.

Investigators say at around 5:30 a.m. on June 15 a man followed the victim off a TTC bus in the area of Don Mills Road and Van Horne Avenue and approached them from behind. The victim was then allegedly assaulted with an unknown object.

Police say a passerby witnessed the incident and came to the victim’s defence as the man fled the scene.

The suspect is described as Asian, 20 to 30 years old, approximately five-foot-eight and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Top Stories

Shooting at splash pad in Detroit suburb injures 8 people, including 2 children,
Shooting at splash pad in Detroit suburb injures 8 people, including 2 children,

Eight people were injured after a shooter opened fire at a splash pad in a Detroit suburb where families gathered to escape the summer heat Saturday, authorities said. At least two of the victims were...

0m ago

LCBO workers vote 97 per cent in favour of a strike
LCBO workers vote 97 per cent in favour of a strike

LCBO workers have voted 97 per cent in favour of going on strike. The Ontario Public Service Employees Union, which represents the workers, says more than 8,000 members took part in the vote but did...

1h ago

16-year-old killed in daytime east-end shooting
16-year-old killed in daytime east-end shooting

Toronto police officers say the shooting happened just before 1:50 p.m. on Saturday near Birchmount Road and Glendower Circuit.

1h ago

Brampton woman arrested for drunk driving, 3rd time in last 15 months: police
Brampton woman arrested for drunk driving, 3rd time in last 15 months: police

Police say they've arrested a Brampton woman for impaired driving for the third time in the last 15 months. Peel police say a single vehicle crashed into a Mississauga home back on May 30. While there...

6h ago

