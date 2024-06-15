Rome LGBTQ+ Pride parade celebrates 30th anniversary, makes fun of Pope Francis comments

People gather to take part in the Pride parade in Turin, Italy, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (Matteo Secci/Lapresse via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 15, 2024 2:59 pm.

Last Updated June 15, 2024 3:12 pm.

ROME (AP) — The Rome LGBTQ+ Pride parade celebrated its 30th anniversary Saturday as tens of thousands of people in brightly colored outfits marched through the Italian capital waving banners, dancing and singing as they marked gay rights and poked fun at Pope Francis.

Many of the signs and banners at the parade made fun over a recent comment made by the pontiff.

The Pope had to issue an apology last month after Italian media quoted unnamed bishops saying that Francis jokingly used the term “faggotness” while speaking in Italian during a meeting. He had used the term in reaffirming the Vatican’s ban on allowing gay men to enter seminaries and be ordained priests.

Francis reportedly repeated the word a second time in a meeting with Rome priests this week.

“Attention, from here on high levels of faggotry,” read a sign on a large motorcycle driven by a woman in a rainbow-colored hat at the front of the parade.

A man dressed up as Pope Francis held a sign reading “there is too much faggotry in this parade.”

The leader of Italy’s main opposition party, Elly Schlein, danced on a float at the center of the parade. She is a strong supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, with views differing sharply from Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni.

Meloni’s Brother of Italy party program states it is against marriage equality, gay parents adopting children, and surrogate pregnancies. Last year, her far-right government limited recognition of parental rights to the biological parent only in families with same-sex parents.

A woman held up a sign reading, “I don’t like Meloni, but I like melons and red hair.”

Another sign made fun of Gen. Roberto Vannacci, a newly elected member of Parliament for the European Party with the right-wing League party. Vannacci was fired by Italy’s defense minister after writing a book deemed offensive to women, gays and Blacks.

“If according to Vannacci the LGBTQIA+ is a minority … he has never met the seminarians of Pope Francis.”

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Teen in life-threatening condition after shooting outside east-end school: Toronto police
Teen in life-threatening condition after shooting outside east-end school: Toronto police

Toronto police officers say the shooting happened just before 1:50 p.m. on Saturday near Birchmount Road and Glendower Circuit.

51m ago

Connection milestone reached by crews of Gordie Howe bridge between Windsor and Detroit
Connection milestone reached by crews of Gordie Howe bridge between Windsor and Detroit

In social media posts on Friday, pictures showed crews installing the final edge girders that connect the two sides of the Gordie Howe bridge.

2h ago

Bar patron blacked out after being served 'special drink,' bartender charged with sex assault: police
Bar patron blacked out after being served 'special drink,' bartender charged with sex assault: police

A bartender at a downtown Toronto hotel has been charged after he allegedly served a patron a stupefying beverage he called his "special drink" and then sexually assaulted the person, Toronto police said....

21h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Taste of Little Italy, Toronto Beaches Ribfest begin
Weekend need-to-know: Taste of Little Italy, Toronto Beaches Ribfest begin

Here is a list of major events, TTC and GO Transit closures, and Toronto road closures for the weekend of June 15 and 16, 2024.

6h ago

Top Stories

Teen in life-threatening condition after shooting outside east-end school: Toronto police
Teen in life-threatening condition after shooting outside east-end school: Toronto police

Toronto police officers say the shooting happened just before 1:50 p.m. on Saturday near Birchmount Road and Glendower Circuit.

51m ago

Connection milestone reached by crews of Gordie Howe bridge between Windsor and Detroit
Connection milestone reached by crews of Gordie Howe bridge between Windsor and Detroit

In social media posts on Friday, pictures showed crews installing the final edge girders that connect the two sides of the Gordie Howe bridge.

2h ago

Bar patron blacked out after being served 'special drink,' bartender charged with sex assault: police
Bar patron blacked out after being served 'special drink,' bartender charged with sex assault: police

A bartender at a downtown Toronto hotel has been charged after he allegedly served a patron a stupefying beverage he called his "special drink" and then sexually assaulted the person, Toronto police said....

21h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Taste of Little Italy, Toronto Beaches Ribfest begin
Weekend need-to-know: Taste of Little Italy, Toronto Beaches Ribfest begin

Here is a list of major events, TTC and GO Transit closures, and Toronto road closures for the weekend of June 15 and 16, 2024.

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Nice weekend ahead of widespread heat wave
Nice weekend ahead of widespread heat wave

A pleasant weekend ahead, but some serious heat will follow next week. Find out how hot it will get in our seven-day forecast.

18h ago

2:33
Drastic drop in condo sales amid record listings in GTA
Drastic drop in condo sales amid record listings in GTA

The number of condo units for sale in the GTA have hit record highs but buyers are not biting. Shauna Hunt with a look at why the market appears to be flatlining

21h ago

3:26
The Real McCoy continues its legacy in Scarborough in a new location
The Real McCoy continues its legacy in Scarborough in a new location

The Real McCoy is a Scarborough institution. As part of the Citytv original documentary Veracity: The Melting Pot, Nick Westoll explains the special place this restaurant has for thousands not only in the east end, but all across Toronto.
2:08
Extreme heat and humidity on the way
Extreme heat and humidity on the way

Things are about to get really hot and sticky in Toronto. The details in our seven-day forecast
5:47
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive

Concerns are being raised over how some car insurance companies are using data from 3rd party phones apps to track your driving performance. Privacy expert, Ann Cavoukian, offers advice on how to protect yourself from this type of data tracking.

More Videos