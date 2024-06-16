American tourist found dead on small Greek island west of Corfu. 3 other tourists are missing

By The Associated Press

Posted June 16, 2024 2:56 pm.

Last Updated June 16, 2024 3:12 pm.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A missing American tourist has been found dead on a beach on a small Greek island west of Corfu, local media reported.

The body of the man was found Sunday on a rocky, fairly remote beach on the island of Mathraki by another tourist. He had been reported missing Thursday by his host, a Greek-American friend. The tourist had last been seen Tuesday at a cafe in the company of two female tourists who have since left the island.

No further details about the victim, including a name or hometown, were immediately available.

Mathraki, which has a population of 100, is a 3.9-square-kilometer (1.2-square-mile) heavily wooded island, west of the better-known island of Corfu.

This was the latest in a string of recent cases in which tourists on the Greek islands have died or gone missing. Some, if not all, had set out on hikes in very hot temperatures.

A 74-year-old Dutch tourist was found by a fire department drone on Saturday lying face down in a ravine about 300 meters (330 yards) from the spot where he was last observed last Sunday, walking with some difficulty in the blistering heat.

Dr. Michael Mosley, a noted British television presenter and author, was found dead last Sunday on the island of Symi. A coroner concluded that he had died the previous Wednesday, shortly after going for a hike over difficult, rocky terrain.

On Friday, two French tourists were reported missing on Sikinos, a relatively secluded Cyclades island in the Aegean Sea, with less than 400 permanent residents.

The two women, ages 64 and 73, had left their respective hotels to meet.

On the island of Amorgos, also in the Cyclades, authorities are still searching for a 59-year-old tourist reported missing since Tuesday, when he had gone on a solo hike in very hot conditions. U.S. media identified the missing tourist as retired Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Albert Calibet of Hermosa Beach, California.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

St. Anne's Anglican Church holds first Sunday service since fire
St. Anne's Anglican Church holds first Sunday service since fire

Parishioners gathered in the parking lot of St. Anne's Anglican Church for an outdoor service on Sunday, one week after the national historic site was destroyed in a devastating fire. The service was...

2h ago

Man dies after falling from Leaside Bridge onto vehicle on DVP, injuring passenger: Toronto police
Man dies after falling from Leaside Bridge onto vehicle on DVP, injuring passenger: Toronto police

Toronto police say a man has died after falling from the Leaside Bridge onto a vehicle on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP). A passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police...

updated

48m ago

Man in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash on Rogers Road
Man in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash on Rogers Road

A man was critically injured in a collision in the Rogers Road and Bicknell Avenue area on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the area shortly before 1 p.m. for two vehicles involved in a crash. A...

50m ago

1 person seriously injured in Dundas Street stabbing
1 person seriously injured in Dundas Street stabbing

One person was injured after a stabbing in the Dundas Street West and Edna Avenue area on Sunday morning. Toronto police were called to the area shortly before 6 a.m. and found a male victim with a...

8h ago

Top Stories

St. Anne's Anglican Church holds first Sunday service since fire
St. Anne's Anglican Church holds first Sunday service since fire

Parishioners gathered in the parking lot of St. Anne's Anglican Church for an outdoor service on Sunday, one week after the national historic site was destroyed in a devastating fire. The service was...

2h ago

Man dies after falling from Leaside Bridge onto vehicle on DVP, injuring passenger: Toronto police
Man dies after falling from Leaside Bridge onto vehicle on DVP, injuring passenger: Toronto police

Toronto police say a man has died after falling from the Leaside Bridge onto a vehicle on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP). A passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police...

updated

48m ago

Man in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash on Rogers Road
Man in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash on Rogers Road

A man was critically injured in a collision in the Rogers Road and Bicknell Avenue area on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the area shortly before 1 p.m. for two vehicles involved in a crash. A...

50m ago

1 person seriously injured in Dundas Street stabbing
1 person seriously injured in Dundas Street stabbing

One person was injured after a stabbing in the Dundas Street West and Edna Avenue area on Sunday morning. Toronto police were called to the area shortly before 6 a.m. and found a male victim with a...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
Teen boy killed in daytime shooting in Scarborough
Teen boy killed in daytime shooting in Scarborough

Police said the teen was found suffering from gunshot wounds at a local hospital, was taken to another hospital where he was pronounced dead. The shooting took place in the area of Birchmount Road and Glendower Circuit.

16h ago

2:35
Ontario paid nearly $1 million for Science Centre consultations
Ontario paid nearly $1 million for Science Centre consultations

The Ford Government is under fire once again, not only for its plans to revamp Ontario Place, but now also for the money being spent to justify it. Melissa Nakhavoly with the nearly $1 million paid in contracts to support the move
2:54
Iconic bomber makes return flight to former home of Goderich
Iconic bomber makes return flight to former home of Goderich

Exactly six decades after it first arrived, hundreds gathered for a heartfelt homecoming at the town's airport to watch it return. David Zura explains how it was made possible and for how long it will stay in the town.

2:33
Drastic drop in condo sales amid record listings in GTA
Drastic drop in condo sales amid record listings in GTA

The number of condo units for sale in the GTA have hit record highs but buyers are not biting. Shauna Hunt with a look at why the market appears to be flatlining

3:26
The Real McCoy continues its legacy in Scarborough in a new location
The Real McCoy continues its legacy in Scarborough in a new location

The Real McCoy is a Scarborough institution. As part of the Citytv original documentary Veracity: The Melting Pot, Nick Westoll explains the special place this restaurant has for thousands not only in the east end, but all across Toronto.
More Videos