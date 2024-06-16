Broadway celebrates a packed and varied theater season with the 2024 Tony Awards

This image released by Polk & Co. shows Daniel Radcliffe, from left, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez in a scene from "Merrily We Roll Along." (Matthew Murphy/Polk & Co. via AP)

By Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Posted June 16, 2024 1:00 am.

Last Updated June 16, 2024 1:12 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — The 28 Broadway shows that earned at least one Tony Award nomination are hoping Sunday is the day the sealed envelopes break in their favor.

The three-hour main telecast from New York City’s Lincoln Center will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. Eastern, with a free pre-show on Pluto TV at 6:30 p.m.

‘A time of transformation’

The awards cap a Broadway theater season that had something for everyone — fun musicals like “Back to the Future,” sweeping romance in “The Notebook,” political rallying cries like “Suffs” and intimate ensembles like “Mother Play” and “Appropriate.” Filipinos took center stage in “Here Lies Love” and autism was explored in ”How to Dance in Ohio.”

“I think it has been a year of real flexibility. I also think Broadway is in a time of transformation,” said Tonys host Ariana DeBose. “A total of 36 productions opened on Broadway this season alone and each one spoke to a very different audience. I do believe that we are learning, ‘If you build it, they will come.’ So we are continuing to find our voice and who Broadway wants to be.”

DeBose has said she expects the show to move “like a Broadway show” — in other words, briskly and with scene changes in front the audience. “We want to give you a full Broadway experience,” she said.

Nicole Scherzinger will anchor the “In Memoriam” section and the late Chita Rivera will get a separate tribute from Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Bebe Neuwirth.

Some key awards to watch

Two shows share the most nominations with 13: a piano prodigy’s coming-of-age in “Hell’s Kitchen” and the back-and-forth struggles to create a rock album in the play “Stereophonic.” They are competing in different categories, best new musical and best new play.

Of the 26 competitive categories, two are virtual locks: “Stereophonic,” a critical and box office triumph, and “Merrily We Roll Along,” the Stephen Sondheim- George Furth musical that flopped when it premiered on Broadway in 1981 but is the strong favorite for best musical revival.

A case could also be made that ”Appropriate,” Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ play about a family reunion in Arkansas where everyone has competing motivations and grievances, will comfortably earn the best play revival award.

Looking to beat “Hell’s Kitchen” for the top new musical crown are “The Outsiders,” an adaptation of the beloved S. E. Hinton novel and Francis Ford Coppola film; “Illinoise,” the dance-heavy, dialogue-less stage adaptation of Sufjan Stevens’ 2005 album “Illinois”; “Suffs,” based on the American suffragists of the early 20th century; and “Water for Elephants,” which combines Sara Gruen’s 2006 bestseller with circus elements.

Hoping to knock down “Stereophonic” are “Mother Play,” Paula Vogel’s look at a mother and her kids spanning 1964 to the 21st century; “Mary Jane,” Amy Herzog’s humanistic portrait of a divorced mother of a young boy with severe health issues; “Prayer for the French Republic,” Joshua Harmon’s sprawling family comedy-drama that deals with Zionism, religious fervency and antisemitism; and “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding,” Jocelyn Bioh’s comedy about the lives of West African women working at a salon.

The leading actress in a musical race is between veteran Kelli O’Hara in “Days of Wine and Roses” and “Hell’s Kitchen” newcomer Maleah Joi Moon. On the play side, Sarah Paulson from “Appropriate” is expected to win the best lead actress trophy over a challenge by Jessica Lange in “Mother Play.”

On the men’s side, former “Hamilton” standout Leslie Odom Jr. from “Purlie Victorious” is up against “Succession” star Jeremy Strong in the revival of “An Enemy of the People,” while Jonathan Groff is the favorite to win on the musical side for “Merrily We Roll Along,” competing against Eddie Redmayne in “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club” and Brian d’Arcy James from “Days of Wine and Roses.”

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

___

More on the Tony Awards: https://apnews.com/hub/tony-awards

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press







Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

LCBO workers vote 97 per cent in favour of a strike
LCBO workers vote 97 per cent in favour of a strike

LCBO workers have voted 97 per cent in favour of going on strike. The Ontario Public Service Employees Union, which represents the workers, says more than 8,000 members took part in the vote but did...

4h ago

9 injured, including 2 children, in Detroit area splash pad shooting; suspect dies by suicide
9 injured, including 2 children, in Detroit area splash pad shooting; suspect dies by suicide

Nine people were injured, including an 8-year-old boy who was struck in the head and was in critical condition, after a shooter opened fire at a splash pad in a Detroit suburb where families gathered to...

1h ago

16-year-old killed in daytime east-end shooting
16-year-old killed in daytime east-end shooting

Toronto police officers say the shooting happened just before 1:50 p.m. on Saturday near Birchmount Road and Glendower Circuit.

4h ago

Brampton woman arrested for drunk driving, 3rd time in last 15 months: police
Brampton woman arrested for drunk driving, 3rd time in last 15 months: police

Police say they've arrested a Brampton woman for impaired driving for the third time in the last 15 months. Peel police say a single vehicle crashed into a Mississauga home back on May 30. While there...

9h ago

Top Stories

LCBO workers vote 97 per cent in favour of a strike
LCBO workers vote 97 per cent in favour of a strike

LCBO workers have voted 97 per cent in favour of going on strike. The Ontario Public Service Employees Union, which represents the workers, says more than 8,000 members took part in the vote but did...

4h ago

9 injured, including 2 children, in Detroit area splash pad shooting; suspect dies by suicide
9 injured, including 2 children, in Detroit area splash pad shooting; suspect dies by suicide

Nine people were injured, including an 8-year-old boy who was struck in the head and was in critical condition, after a shooter opened fire at a splash pad in a Detroit suburb where families gathered to...

1h ago

16-year-old killed in daytime east-end shooting
16-year-old killed in daytime east-end shooting

Toronto police officers say the shooting happened just before 1:50 p.m. on Saturday near Birchmount Road and Glendower Circuit.

4h ago

Brampton woman arrested for drunk driving, 3rd time in last 15 months: police
Brampton woman arrested for drunk driving, 3rd time in last 15 months: police

Police say they've arrested a Brampton woman for impaired driving for the third time in the last 15 months. Peel police say a single vehicle crashed into a Mississauga home back on May 30. While there...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
Teen boy killed in daytime shooting in Scarborough
Teen boy killed in daytime shooting in Scarborough

Police said the teen was found suffering from gunshot wounds at a local hospital, was taken to another hospital where he was pronounced dead. The shooting took place in the area of Birchmount Road and Glendower Circuit.

2h ago

2:35
Ontario paid nearly $1 million for Science Centre consultations
Ontario paid nearly $1 million for Science Centre consultations

The Ford Government is under fire once again, not only for its plans to revamp Ontario Place, but now also for the money being spent to justify it. Melissa Nakhavoly with the nearly $1 million paid in contracts to support the move
2:54
Iconic bomber makes return flight to former home of Goderich
Iconic bomber makes return flight to former home of Goderich

Exactly six decades after it first arrived, hundreds gathered for a heartfelt homecoming at the town's airport to watch it return. David Zura explains how it was made possible and for how long it will stay in the town.

2:33
Drastic drop in condo sales amid record listings in GTA
Drastic drop in condo sales amid record listings in GTA

The number of condo units for sale in the GTA have hit record highs but buyers are not biting. Shauna Hunt with a look at why the market appears to be flatlining

3:26
The Real McCoy continues its legacy in Scarborough in a new location
The Real McCoy continues its legacy in Scarborough in a new location

The Real McCoy is a Scarborough institution. As part of the Citytv original documentary Veracity: The Melting Pot, Nick Westoll explains the special place this restaurant has for thousands not only in the east end, but all across Toronto.
More Videos