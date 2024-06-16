China is getting too much rain in the south and not enough rain, plus a heat wave, in the north

A child reacts to a mist machine as he cools off from the summer heat in Beijing, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 16, 2024 5:58 am.

Last Updated June 16, 2024 6:12 am.

BEIJING (AP) — China is being buffeted by two weather extremes, with heavy rain and flooding in parts of the south and a heat wave and potential drought in the north.

The body of a student who fell into a swollen river in the southern city of Guilin was found two days later on Saturday, state broadcaster CCTV said in an online report. Elsewhere in the Guangxi region, heavy rains flooded homes in some villages, with 137 people evacuated as of Sunday morning, CCTV reported.

To the east, landslides and flooding hit parts of Fujian province, with excavators used to clear the mud in Songxi county on Sunday after a landslide trapped a truck. Videos posted online by the Quanzhou city government showed vehicles inundated with muddy flood waters in one part of the city.

The Chinese government has issued repeated calls to step up disaster prevention and preparedness in anticipation of more severe weather events because of climate change. Violent rain and hailstorms killed seven people in eastern China’s Jiangxi province earlier this year.

Much of northern China, including the capital Beijing, has endured high temperatures for the past week. The National Meteorological Center has issued a heat warning, forecasting highs around 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) for Monday in parts of Beijing and nearby areas and in the Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia regions to the west.

Hot weather was also reported in Taiwan, the self-governing island claimed by China off its east coast. The temperature reached 36.6 degrees Celsius (98 degrees Fahrenheit) in one township in Taitung county on Sunday, the island’s Central News Agency reported, citing the government weather agency.

A lack of rainfall in northern China has raised concerns about farm production this year.

A Chinese vice premier, Liu Guozhong, called for drought prevention efforts Saturday on an inspection tour of Hebei province, which borders Beijing.

He said that water resources should be allocated scientifically and the conservation of water for farming should be strengthened, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. He also called for helping farmers plant drought-resistant crops to firm up the foundation for the autumn grain harvest.

The Associated Press




