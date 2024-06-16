China says a Chinese vessel and Philippine supply ship collided in the disputed South China Sea

By The Associated Press

Posted June 16, 2024 11:18 pm.

Last Updated June 16, 2024 11:26 pm.

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese vessel and a Philippine supply ship collided near the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea on Monday, China’s coast guard said.

The coast guard said a Philippine supply ship entered waters near the Second Thomas Shoal, a submerged reef in the Spratly Islands that’s part of territory claimed by several nations.

The Chinese coast guard said in a statement on the social media platform WeChat the Philippine supply ship “ignored China’s repeated solemn warnings … and dangerously approached a Chinese vessel in normal navigation in an unprofessional manner, resulting in a collision.”

“The Philippines is entirely responsible for this,” it added.

The Philippines says the shoal, which lies less than 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) from its coast, falls within its internationally recognized exclusive economic zone and often cites a 2016 international arbitration ruling that invalidated China’s expansive claims in the South China Sea based on historical grounds.

Several incidents have happened in recent months near the shoal, where the Philippines maintains a post aboard the BRP Sierra Madre ship.

The territorial disputes have strained relations and sparked fears the conflict could bring China and the United States, a longtime treaty ally of the Philippines, into a military confrontation. Washington lays no territorial claims to the busy seaway, a key global trade route, but has warned that it’s obligated to defend the Philippines if Filipino forces, ships and aircraft come under an armed attack in the South China Sea.

Aside from China and the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan are also involved in the long-seething territorial disputes, which are regarded as a flashpoint in Asia and a delicate fault line in the longstanding U.S.-China rivalry in the region.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions
Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions

The Environment Canada heat warning issued on Sunday covers Toronto and many southern, eastern and northern Ontario regions.

3h ago

Canada Border Services Agency mobile x-ray scanner sent to GTA in response to auto thefts
Canada Border Services Agency mobile x-ray scanner sent to GTA in response to auto thefts

The Canada Border Agency Services vehicle will be deployed to x-ray shipping containers in the Greater Toronto Area.

6m ago

Man dies after falling from Leaside Bridge onto vehicle on DVP, injuring passenger: Toronto police
Man dies after falling from Leaside Bridge onto vehicle on DVP, injuring passenger: Toronto police

Toronto police say a man has died after falling from the Leaside Bridge onto a vehicle on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP). A passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police...

7h ago

St. Anne's Anglican Church holds first Sunday service since fire
St. Anne's Anglican Church holds first Sunday service since fire

Parishioners gathered in the parking lot of St. Anne's Anglican Church for an outdoor service on Sunday, one week after the national historic site was destroyed in a devastating fire. The service was...

10h ago

Top Stories

Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions
Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions

The Environment Canada heat warning issued on Sunday covers Toronto and many southern, eastern and northern Ontario regions.

3h ago

Canada Border Services Agency mobile x-ray scanner sent to GTA in response to auto thefts
Canada Border Services Agency mobile x-ray scanner sent to GTA in response to auto thefts

The Canada Border Agency Services vehicle will be deployed to x-ray shipping containers in the Greater Toronto Area.

6m ago

Man dies after falling from Leaside Bridge onto vehicle on DVP, injuring passenger: Toronto police
Man dies after falling from Leaside Bridge onto vehicle on DVP, injuring passenger: Toronto police

Toronto police say a man has died after falling from the Leaside Bridge onto a vehicle on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP). A passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police...

7h ago

St. Anne's Anglican Church holds first Sunday service since fire
St. Anne's Anglican Church holds first Sunday service since fire

Parishioners gathered in the parking lot of St. Anne's Anglican Church for an outdoor service on Sunday, one week after the national historic site was destroyed in a devastating fire. The service was...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:07
Weather in the GTA won't start cooling off slightly until next weekend
Weather in the GTA won't start cooling off slightly until next weekend

Carl Lam has more on hot and humid weather set to arrive in the Greater Toronto Area.

3h ago

2:27
Toronto Blue Jays players have viral moment on field with kids
Toronto Blue Jays players have viral moment on field with kids

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Toronto Blue Jays players about the special moment they had on the field with their kids for Father's Day.

7h ago

2:28
Heat and humidity set to take over next week
Heat and humidity set to take over next week

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with temperatures in the mid-20s. Warmer, muggy weather is on the way for the start of the week.
2:50
Finishing touches on jaw-dropping roof project
Finishing touches on jaw-dropping roof project

One of Canada's more iconic buildings has completed a technical feat of replacing what was once one of the largest PVC roofs in the country. David Zura explains how and why the stakes were especially high.

1:08
Teen boy killed in daytime shooting in Scarborough
Teen boy killed in daytime shooting in Scarborough

Police said the teen was found suffering from gunshot wounds at a local hospital, was taken to another hospital where he was pronounced dead. The shooting took place in the area of Birchmount Road and Glendower Circuit.
More Videos