Djokovic gives pre-match message of support to Serbia at Euro 2024 game against England

Serbia's players pose ahead of the Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

By James Robson, The Associated Press

Posted June 16, 2024 3:11 pm.

Last Updated June 16, 2024 3:12 pm.

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Serbia had a pre-match message of support from its most famous sports star ahead of the country’s European Championship opener against England on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic appeared on the big screens inside Arena AufSchalke while Serbia’s players were warming up before kickoff in the Group C game.

The 24-time Grand Slam tennis champion gave a pre-recorded message to a backdrop of cheers by Serbia’s fans.

Djokovic last played competitively at the French Open, where he withdrew because of injury ahead of the quarterfinals.

Serbia was playing in the Euros for the first time since 2000. England was a beaten finalist in the last Euros, losing on penalties to Italy in the final three years ago.

Police rushed to separate brawling fans in Gelsenkirchen earlier in the day.

Social media footage showed men throwing chairs at each other outside a restaurant festooned with Serbian flags in the city.

Earlier in Group C, Denmark drew 1-1 with Slovenia, with Christian Eriksen scoring three years after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field at the last Euros.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

James Robson, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

St. Anne's Anglican Church holds first Sunday service since fire
St. Anne's Anglican Church holds first Sunday service since fire

Parishioners gathered in the parking lot of St. Anne's Anglican Church for an outdoor service on Sunday, one week after the national historic site was destroyed in a devastating fire. The service was...

2h ago

Man dies after falling from Leaside Bridge onto vehicle on DVP, injuring passenger: Toronto police
Man dies after falling from Leaside Bridge onto vehicle on DVP, injuring passenger: Toronto police

Toronto police say a man has died after falling from the Leaside Bridge onto a vehicle on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP). A passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police...

updated

47m ago

Man in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash on Rogers Road
Man in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash on Rogers Road

A man was critically injured in a collision in the Rogers Road and Bicknell Avenue area on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the area shortly before 1 p.m. for two vehicles involved in a crash. A...

49m ago

1 person seriously injured in Dundas Street stabbing
1 person seriously injured in Dundas Street stabbing

One person was injured after a stabbing in the Dundas Street West and Edna Avenue area on Sunday morning. Toronto police were called to the area shortly before 6 a.m. and found a male victim with a...

8h ago

Top Stories

St. Anne's Anglican Church holds first Sunday service since fire
St. Anne's Anglican Church holds first Sunday service since fire

Parishioners gathered in the parking lot of St. Anne's Anglican Church for an outdoor service on Sunday, one week after the national historic site was destroyed in a devastating fire. The service was...

2h ago

Man dies after falling from Leaside Bridge onto vehicle on DVP, injuring passenger: Toronto police
Man dies after falling from Leaside Bridge onto vehicle on DVP, injuring passenger: Toronto police

Toronto police say a man has died after falling from the Leaside Bridge onto a vehicle on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP). A passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police...

updated

47m ago

Man in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash on Rogers Road
Man in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash on Rogers Road

A man was critically injured in a collision in the Rogers Road and Bicknell Avenue area on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the area shortly before 1 p.m. for two vehicles involved in a crash. A...

49m ago

1 person seriously injured in Dundas Street stabbing
1 person seriously injured in Dundas Street stabbing

One person was injured after a stabbing in the Dundas Street West and Edna Avenue area on Sunday morning. Toronto police were called to the area shortly before 6 a.m. and found a male victim with a...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
Teen boy killed in daytime shooting in Scarborough
Teen boy killed in daytime shooting in Scarborough

Police said the teen was found suffering from gunshot wounds at a local hospital, was taken to another hospital where he was pronounced dead. The shooting took place in the area of Birchmount Road and Glendower Circuit.

16h ago

2:35
Ontario paid nearly $1 million for Science Centre consultations
Ontario paid nearly $1 million for Science Centre consultations

The Ford Government is under fire once again, not only for its plans to revamp Ontario Place, but now also for the money being spent to justify it. Melissa Nakhavoly with the nearly $1 million paid in contracts to support the move
2:54
Iconic bomber makes return flight to former home of Goderich
Iconic bomber makes return flight to former home of Goderich

Exactly six decades after it first arrived, hundreds gathered for a heartfelt homecoming at the town's airport to watch it return. David Zura explains how it was made possible and for how long it will stay in the town.

2:33
Drastic drop in condo sales amid record listings in GTA
Drastic drop in condo sales amid record listings in GTA

The number of condo units for sale in the GTA have hit record highs but buyers are not biting. Shauna Hunt with a look at why the market appears to be flatlining

3:26
The Real McCoy continues its legacy in Scarborough in a new location
The Real McCoy continues its legacy in Scarborough in a new location

The Real McCoy is a Scarborough institution. As part of the Citytv original documentary Veracity: The Melting Pot, Nick Westoll explains the special place this restaurant has for thousands not only in the east end, but all across Toronto.
More Videos