2 men injured in Etobicoke shooting
Posted June 16, 2024 8:46 am.
Last Updated June 16, 2024 9:03 am.
Toronto police are investigating the circumstances around a shooting in Etobicoke on Saturday night.
Police were called to the area of The Queensway and North Queen Street around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting but did not find any victims at the scene.
About 20 minutes later, officers received a call about two men who walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.
There are no suspect details at this time.