2 men injured in Etobicoke shooting

Toronto police are investigating the circumstances around a shooting in Etobicoke on Saturday night.

Police were called to the area of The Queensway and North Queen Street around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting but did not find any victims at the scene.

About 20 minutes later, officers received a call about two men who walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

There are no suspect details at this time.